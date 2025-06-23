BREAKING: Trump Announces Major Ceasefire News
Hours After Trump Declares Ceasefire, Iran Denies Agreement, Blames Israel for Starting War

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | June 23, 2025 9:05 PM
AP Photo/Khalil Hamra

Just hours after President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire between Israel and Iran, Tehran made it clear who they believe started this conflict, blaming Israel for launching the war, not the other way around. Iran insisted there is no official agreement on any ceasefire or halt to military actions. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned that if Israel does not cease its “illegal aggression” against Iran by 4 a.m. Tehran time, their response will continue. Iran said the final decision on stopping its military operations would be made later. 

"As of now, there is NO ‘agreement’ on any ceasefire or cessation of military operations,” Araghchi wrote. “However, provided that the Israeli regime stops its illegal aggression against the Iranian people no later than 4 am Tehran time, we have no intention to continue our response afterwards." 

"Together with all Iranians, I thank our brave Armed Forces who remain ready to defend our dear country until their last drop of blood, and who responded to any attack by the enemy until the very last minute,” Araghchi said.

This was the first official remarks by Iran to Trump’s claimed ceasefire between Iran and Israel.

This comes after President Trump announced on Monday that a ceasefire agreement was made between Iran and Israel, claiming the "12-day war" would end following a phased implementation over 24 hours. 

"CONGRATULATIONS TO EVERYONE! It has been fully agreed by and between Israel and Iran that there will be a Complete and Total CEASEFIRE (in approximately 6 hours from now, when Israel and Iran have wound down and completed their in progress, final missions!), for 12 hours, at which point the War will be considered, ENDED!" Trump wrote on Truth Social. "Officially, Iran will start the CEASEFIRE and, upon the 12th Hour, Israel will start the CEASEFIRE and, upon the 24th Hour, an Official END to THE 12 DAY WAR will be saluted by the World." 

So far, Iran’s mission has not responded to Trump’s ceasefire announcement, and the Israeli mission has declined to comment. Meanwhile, Iranian media continue to report on Israeli airstrikes, including strikes near Tehran. Iran has also issued a warning targeting Ramat Gan, using language and maps closely resembling those of the Israeli military, signaling plans to hit military infrastructure there.


