Iran Escalates Rhetoric After Trump Flattens Nuclear Sites

Hours after President Donald Trump delivered a decisive blow to Iran’s nuclear ambitions with precision missile strikes on Saturday, Tehran predictably responded by claiming it “reserves all options.” However, empty threats won’t change the reality on the ground that America just demonstrated it won’t tolerate a rogue regime recklessly pursuing nuclear weapons.

On Sunday, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that the country was not ruling anything out after President Trump launched an attack on its nuclear program, taking out three nuclear facilities. He claimed that the Iranian regime has “done nothing wrong” and can’t “understand why we should be attacked.”

“Iran reserves all options to defend its security, interests, and people,” Araghchi said at a news conference in Turkey. “Humanity has come too far as a species to allow a lawless bully to take us back to the law of the jungle.”

Despite Iran operating three nuclear facilities, the country’s foreign minister continued to insist that its nuclear program was not aimed at developing a weapon, denouncing the U.S. strike as “outrageous, grave, and unprecedented.” Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi admitted uncertainty about “how much room is left for diplomacy” in the wake of President Trump’s bold move to take out key components of Iran’s nuclear infrastructure.

“They crossed a very big red line by attacking nuclear facilities… We have to respond based on our legitimate right for self-defense,” he said, accusing Trump’s “lawless administration” of warmongering.

The strike has pushed Iran to threaten retaliation against the United States, but President Trump issued a stern warning: any counterattack would be met with a “force far greater than what we witnessed tonight.” In response to the heightened tensions, U.S. intelligence agencies have ramped up surveillance of suspected Iranian sleeper cells on American soil, signaling that the administration is taking no chances in defending the homeland from potential reprisal.

Federal agencies and officials in numerous major U.S. cities and states are ramping up security and surveillance efforts in response to the U.S. strikes on critical Iranian nuclear sites.

“Our assets are fully engaged. We remain vigilant. God bless America, and all those who defend Her,” FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino posted on X.