Tipsheet

Border Patrol Union’s Parent Organization Backs Anti-ICE Riots Targeting Its Own Members

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | June 16, 2025 7:30 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

In a questionable move, the American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE)—the parent union representing thousands of U.S. Border Patrol agents—has come under fire for reportedly sponsoring the radical “No Kings” protests, a group known for its aggressive anti-ICE stance. In other words, the AFGE is openly protesting against its own members. 

The AFGE partnered with NoKings.org to promote protests that escalated into widespread anti-ICE riots and civil unrest nationwide. Demonstrators were seen carrying vulgar, anti-law enforcement signs with messages like “F*** Border Patrol” and “F*** the Migra,” a derogatory Spanish slang term for Border Patrol. According to its own website, AFGE represents approximately 100,000 federal law enforcement officers, including Border Patrol agents, Federal Protective Service officers, and TSA agents.

The National Border Patrol Council (NBPC), which represents frontline Border Patrol agents, has strongly criticized the AFGE and its political positions on immigration. However, a 1967 Department of Justice (DOJ) ruling mandates that Border Patrol agents must be represented by the AFGE, leaving the NBPC with no alternative representation.

In a statement, the National Border Patrol Council (NBPC) clarified its affiliation with the American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE), which is tied to the AFL-CIO. The NBPC explained that attempting to sever ties with AFGE—or even discussing such a move—would trigger severe repercussions. These include losing control of union assets, forfeiting legal insurance and exclusive representation status, and being placed under trusteeship, with non-Border Patrol AFGE officials taking over union operations. The NBPC also noted that AFL-CIO dues, paid by AFGE, amounted to $0.65 per member per month as of 2019.

The NBPC said that while it opposes AFGE and AFL-CIO’s promotion of illegal immigration, it cannot break away from the council without facing serious consequences. Instead, the NBPC said it must work from within to push for change by persuading other AFGE councils and AFL-CIO-affiliated unions to oppose pro-illegal immigration efforts.

