Trump Responds to the Return ofAlleged MS-13 Member Abrego Garcia

President Donald Trump is sounding the alarm after Kilmar Abrego Garcia, an alleged MS-13 gang member previously deported, was allowed back into the United States. The return of Abrego Garcia highlights the dangerous consequences of open-border chaos and weak immigration enforcement. However, the president expressed confidence in the Department of Justice and said the courts will "show how horrible this guy is.”

While boarding Air Force One on Friday, President Trump appeared unfazed by the return of Abrego Garcia to the U.S., who is set to appear before a judge in Nashville. Garcia was previously deported by the Trump administration earlier this year due to his alleged ties to the violent MS-13 gang. However, Democrats quickly claimed his deportation was a “mistake,” referring to him as a “Maryland man” and avoiding acknowledgment of his illegal immigration status.

“The DOJ made a decision," Trump said. “I think their decisions have been very, very good.”

“Maybe they just said, ‘Look, all of these people, these judges, they want to try and run the country.’ A local judge trying to run the country," the president continued. “The man has a horrible past, and I could see a decision being made, bring him back, show everybody how horrible this guy is.”

Trump also told reporters that action is needed because, in his view, judges have overstepped their role and undermined the authority of a president who won by a wide margin.

On Friday, I reported that Kilmar Abrego Garcia is being returned to the U.S., despite serious concerns about his background, including allegations of involvement in human trafficking. According to a sealed two-count indictment filed last month in federal court in Tennessee, the Salvadoran national is accused of taking part in a years-long conspiracy to smuggle thousands of illegal immigrants into the United States through Texas.