Newsom Blames Feds for L.A. Riots—Ignores His Own State’s Descent into Lawlessness

As the federal government ramps up long-overdue immigration sweeps to restore law and order, California continues to play defense for illegal immigrants. Instead of assisting federal efforts, the state is deploying additional California Highway Patrol officers—not to help with enforcement, but to “maintain peace” on Los Angeles highways while anti-ICE protests create violent chaos. In other words, California Highway Patrol (CHP) is being used to manage the fallout of a crisis that Democrat leaders helped create, all while refusing to support the lawful removal of those in the country illegally.

On Saturday, local police officers were forced to use tear gas, stun guns, and riot shields to push back anti-immigration protesters in Los Angeles. Several dozen protesters were involved in police standoffs in Paramount, California.

Despite inflammatory rhetoric from Democratic leaders, the Trump administration has moved forward with ICE operations, conducting raids in public spaces to deport illegal immigrants. In response, California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) accused the federal government of carrying out “chaotic” immigration sweeps across the country.

“As the federal government conducts chaotic immigration sweeps across the country, the state is deploying additional CHP to maintain safety on Los Angeles highways to keep the peace. It's not their job to assist in federal immigration enforcement,” Gavin wrote on X. “The federal government is sowing chaos so they can have an excuse to escalate. That is not the way any civilized country behaves.”

Newsom criticized the federal government for using the National Guard in immigration enforcement, calling it the wrong mission. He warned that such actions would “erode public trust and escalate tensions.”

“The guard has been admirably serving LA throughout recovery [from wildfires]. This is the wrong mission and will erode public trust," Newsom continued. “That move is purposefully inflammatory and will only escalate tensions.”

President Donald Trump swiftly rebuked Newsom's objections to federal immigration enforcement in Los Angeles.

“If Governor Gavin Newscum, of California, and Mayor Karen Bass, of Los Angeles, can't do their jobs, which everyone knows they can't, then the Federal Government will step in and solve the problem, RIOTS & LOOTERS, the way it should be solved!!!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Reminder that in May 2020, Newsom had the CHP physically rough up moms who were actually peacefully protesting COVID lockdowns. Yet, he sits back and does nothing about the thousands terrorizing federal authorities and ICE agents.

This you, bro?



(It is. May 1, 2020. Having your goons wrestle moms to the ground who were at the Capitol exercising their 1st Amendment rights) https://t.co/w6vjeZ8xZV pic.twitter.com/iyOiGJ8OWT — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) June 7, 2025