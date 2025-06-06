Trade Talks With China Are Moving Forward
Tipsheet

Gov. Hobbs Vetoes Bill Blocking CCP From Buying Land Near U.S. Bases, Sparks National Security Backlash

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | June 06, 2025 8:45 PM
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, Pool

Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs (AZ) vetoed a bill that would have blocked entities tied to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) from purchasing land in the state. The bill, aimed at preventing foreign adversaries from acquiring Arizona farmland or property, was a straightforward effort to defend national security and protect local communities. Yet Hobbs dismissed it, raising serious questions about where her priorities lie as threats from China grow on U.S. soil.

Hobbs, up for re-election next year, faced sharp criticism this week for opposing S.B. 1109. The bill stated that “the People’s Republic of China may not purchase, own, acquire by grant or devise, or hold a substantial interest in real property in this state.” It also aimed to block China from buying land near strategic sites, including military bases, in Arizona.

She claimed the bill was "ineffective at counter-espionage" and did not "directly protect" American military assets. 

“Today, I vetoed Senate Bill 1109. Improvements to systems that protect our infrastructure are important. However, this legislation is ineffective at counter-espionage and does not directly protect our military assets. Additionally, it lacks clear implementation criteria and opens the door to arbitrary enforcement,” she said. 

However, the bill directly challenged her claims, stating that its purpose was to protect Arizona from global security threats and to counter the Chinese Communist Party’s influence operations, which it described as a risk to U.S. national security.

“This act is necessary to protect the critical infrastructure of this state,” the bill stated. 

Arizona State Senate Majority Leader Janae Shamp accused Hobbs' decision of being a “politically motivated veto” and said she was “utterly insane.” 

Shamp, who sponsored the bill, explained that it was intended to safeguard the nation’s national security, particularly by preventing the CCP from using land purchases to spy on U.S. military bases through drones or other surveillance methods. During a February debate, she emphasized that such surveillance by the CCP was not just a possibility; it was already taking place in Arizona.

The bill isn’t off the table yet—the Arizona Legislature still has the option to override Governor Hobbs' veto and pass it.

