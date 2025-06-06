Trade Talks With China Are Moving Forward
Dems Dropped a New Term for Illegal Aliens...and This CNN Commentator Wasn't Having...
Former Obama State Dept. Spox Still Doesn't See Evidence of Biden's Mental Decline
AG Pam Bondi Announces Serious Charges Against Maryland Man Deported to El Salvador
Elon Musk’s Dad Breaks Silence on Feud With Trump, Offers His Son Some...
Artificial Blood? It Could Become a Thing Sooner Than We Think.
FBI Thwarts Planned Bombing and Mass Shooting Rampage
Gov. Hobbs Vetoes Bill Blocking CCP From Buying Land Near U.S. Bases, Sparks...
VIP
Paris Rioters Get Slap on the Wrist
Iran Orders Thousands of Tons of Ballistic Missile Materials From China Amid Tense...
USA Today Updated Their Article on Suspected Terrorist's Daughter. It's Not Better.
Kilmar Abrego Garcia on His Way Back to US to Face Criminal Charges
VIP
Rubio Imposed Sanctions on Three International Criminal Court Judges. Here's Why.
'People Will Die': Hakeem Jeffries, Chuck Schumer Cannot Handle This Bill
Tipsheet

Blackburn Introduces New Bill to Criminalize Doxxing of Federal Law Enforcement

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | June 06, 2025 7:30 PM
AP Photo/John Raoux

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) is taking a strong stand to protect federal law enforcement officers from the dangerous and growing threat of doxxing— publicly revealing someone’s private or personal information online. Her new legislation aims to safeguard the privacy and safety of those who put their lives on the line to keep Americans safe by making it a federal crime to publish their personal information online maliciously. This comes as Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents have increasingly been targeted by anti-ICE activists who have escalated their efforts to disrupt immigration enforcement and intimidate law enforcement officers.

Advertisement

The Protecting Law Enforcement from Doxxing Act would make it illegal to dox federal law enforcement officials, which puts them at a higher risk of being targeted by criminal gangs such as MS-13 and Tren De Aragua. Those caught violating the law would face a fine and/or imprisonment of five years. 

Blackburn criticized mayors in Democratic-led cities for obstructing the Trump administration’s efforts to deport criminal illegal immigrants. She pointed out that Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell’s office recently doxxed federal law enforcement officers involved in arrests by publicly releasing the names of law enforcement officers who were conducting immigration enforcement. 

O’Connell publicly disclosed ICE operations, including the names of Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) officials, claiming it was done to "be transparent” with the public.

Recently, I reported that ICE agents wore masks during operations. Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons explained that this is due to individuals photographing agents’ names and faces, then posting them online with death threats against their families.

Recommended

Dems Dropped a New Term for Illegal Aliens...and This CNN Commentator Wasn't Having Any of It Matt Vespa
Advertisement

“People are out there taking photos of the names and their faces and posting them online with death threats to their family,” Lyons said. “I’m sorry that people are offended by them wearing masks, but I’m not gonna let my officers and agents go out there and put their lives on the line and their families on the line because people don’t like what immigration enforcement is.” 

Tags: ICE MARSHA BLACKBURN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Dems Dropped a New Term for Illegal Aliens...and This CNN Commentator Wasn't Having Any of It Matt Vespa
Gov. Hobbs Vetoes Bill Blocking CCP From Buying Land Near U.S. Bases, Sparks National Security Backlash Sarah Arnold
Elon Musk’s Dad Breaks Silence on Feud With Trump, Offers His Son Some Advice Jeff Charles
USA Today Updated Their Article on Suspected Terrorist's Daughter. It's Not Better. Rebecca Downs
Patriots Are the Losers in the Trump v. Musk Feud Kurt Schlichter
Disgusting: Major Event in Texas Canceled Over Jihadist Threats Guy Benson

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Dems Dropped a New Term for Illegal Aliens...and This CNN Commentator Wasn't Having Any of It Matt Vespa
Advertisement