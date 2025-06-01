Democrat Pushes Free Health Care for Illegal Aliens, Totally Ignorant that it Encourages Border Surge

Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA) is toeing the Democratic Party line by pushing the radical idea that illegal immigrants deserve free taxpayer-funded health care. Defending his comments, Moutlon claimed that “health care is a human right,” ignoring the harsh reality that millions of Americans are already struggling to afford basic coverage. While he insists the plan shouldn’t incentivize illegal immigration, that’s precisely what it does.

During a segment on HBO’s “Real Time” with Bill Maher, Moulton contradicted himself, saying that there shouldn’t be policies that incentivize illegal immigration, yet give them incentives to come to the United States illegally.

He then criticized the Trump administration’s “Big, Beautiful bill,” which would enhance border security.

“I’m a Democrat who believes health care is a human right. But the bottom line is, there are a lot of Americans who don’t have health care, and it’s about to get a lot worse because of the bill that Republicans just passed in the middle of the night. … So, we’ve got to keep that context in mind.”

However, Maher argued that while former President Joe Biden’s border policies were ineffective, the issue of illegal immigration isn't solely his fault. Maher pointed out that California is also contributing to the problem by offering free health care to illegal immigrants. Because California is a border state, Maher claimed that such benefits act as an incentive for people to cross into the U.S. illegally. In short, Maher believes policies like California’s are encouraging illegal immigration, not just federal border enforcement failures.

“Now, if that’s something that a state like California, because it’s right on the border of Mexico, is offering, can you blame people for pouring over?” Maher asked.

Moutlon isn’t the first person to argue illegal aliens should be given free kickbacks for coming into the U.S. illegally.

On Saturday, I reported about how a liberal New York City congresswoman was demanding that the city give illegal aliens free dental health.