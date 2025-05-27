Sen. Tuberville Announces Run for Alabama Governor

Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) has officially announced his candidacy for governor of Alabama in 2026. Appearing on Fox News Tuesday, Tuberville ended months of speculation by declaring he will not seek a second term in the Senate and will instead run for governor in his adopted home state. His campaign website, already live, highlights his commitment to "conservative Alabama values."

As Governor, I will work with President Trump to Make America Great Again and put Alabama First🇺🇸 https://t.co/b5Cp3lF65T — Tommy Tuberville (@CoachForGov) May 27, 2025

A staunch supporter of former President Donald Trump, who endorsed his successful 2020 Senate run, Tuberville aims to succeed fellow Republican Gov. Kay Ivey, who is term-limited after two consecutive terms. Tuberville defeated Democrat Doug Jones in 2020, reclaiming the seat for the GOP after Jones' brief hold on it following a 2017 special election.

Tuberville has earned praise from conservatives for his strong alignment with traditional Republican values. He is firmly pro-life, believing life begins at conception, and has opposed abortion in most cases. He notably placed holds on Department of Defense nominations to protest the use of taxpayer dollars for abortion-related travel.

On immigration, Tuberville advocates for strict border security and has backed legislation to curb illegal immigration. He has consistently criticized policies encouraging unlawful entry into the U.S.

An unwavering defender of the Second Amendment, Tuberville opposes further gun control measures and has emphasized the importance of protecting Americans’ right to bear arms.