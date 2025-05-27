VIP
Trump Announces Plan to Pardon Reality TV Stars Todd and Julie Chrisley

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | May 27, 2025 11:00 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

President Donald Trump announced that he plans to pardon former reality television stars, Todd and Julie Chrisley, who were found guilty of fraud and tax evasion in 2022. 

On Tuesday, Trump reportedly told Todd and Julie’s children, Savannah and Chase, in a phone call from the Oval Office that while the situation is difficult, it is also positive because their parents will soon be free and clean. He expressed hope that this could happen by Wednesday and promised to do his best to make it happen.

“It’s a terrible thing, but it’s a great thing, because your parents are going to be free and clean, and I hope we can do it by tomorrow. Is that OK? We’ll try getting it done tomorrow," Trump reportedly said on the call, with the caption reading “Trump Knows Best!”

“They were given pretty harsh treatment based on what I’m hearing, pretty harsh treatment," Trump said. "Congratulate your parents, and I hear they're terrific people. This should not have happened. They have good children — you're no longer children, but I'll say it anyway. They have good children, don't they, huh?"

In November 2022, an Atlanta jury convicted Todd and Julie Chrisley of conspiring to defraud community banks of over $36 million through fraudulent loans and tax evasion. They were initially sentenced to 12 and 7 years, respectively, but their sentences were later reduced.

White House spokesperson Harrison Fields said that Trump is "always pleased to give well-deserving Americans a second chance, especially those who have been unfairly targeted and overly prosecuted by an unjust justice system.”

Since her parents began serving their prison sentences in January 2023, Savannah has been advocating for their release. After their conviction was upheld by a three-judge panel last summer, she reached out to Trump earlier this year to request a pardon.

“Thank you so much, Mr. President," Savannah said. "I just want to say thank you for bringing my parents back." 

She said she would be "forever grateful" to the Trump administration for working to "make sure that my parents got home." 

