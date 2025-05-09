VIP
Time to Revive Census Reform
Dems in Wisconsin’s 3rd District Brace for Bitter Primary as Cooke and Far-Left Contenders Clash

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | May 09, 2025 8:45 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

The battle for the Democratic nomination in Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District is shaping up to be bitter, with three announced candidates already vying for the spot: Rebecca Cooke, Emily Berge, and Laura Benjamin. Cooke, who has tried to position herself as a moderate, faces significant competition from more radical voices within her own party, which could lead to an even more contentious primary than last cycle’s already controversial race. 

A vocal progressive, Laura Benjamin, recently made waves by organizing a sit-in at Rep. Derrick Van Orden’s Eau Claire office to protest President Donald Trump’s immigration policies. Meanwhile, Cooke and Berge distanced themselves from the protest, stating they could not attend due to "scheduling conflicts.” 

Meanwhile, during a recent rally, Benjamin accused billionaires of waging a class war and claimed that the wealthy were out to destroy ordinary Americans’ livelihoods. She also referred to Trump as a “Fuhrer,” reflecting the extreme anti-Trump sentiment that is characteristic of the far-left wing of the Democratic Party.  

“These billionaires aren't just coming for our blood and sweat anymore, they're out for our blood, our livelihoods, and our very ability to survive. So, let's be clear, the billionaires that are ruining our government are escalating a class war,” Benjamin said at a recent political rally in Wisconsin. 

Benjamin also said that it's “settling” to negotiate with economic terrorists. 

While the Blue Dog PAC endorsed Cooke in the previous cycle, a more moderate voice in the Democratic Party, she faces mounting pressure from progressives like Benjamin, pushing for a more radical shift. In interviews, Benjamin has made it clear that voters want leaders willing to be outspoken, such as Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY). Her remarks stand true to the growing divide within the Democratic Party between moderates and progressives. This divide could be disastrous for Cooke as she attempts to court a broader electorate.

As for Berge, she has also voiced criticism of Cooke’s sudden moderate stance, suggesting that Democrats in the district are tired of voting for candidates who have failed to deliver. Berge pointed to Cooke’s past losses as evidence that voters are ready for a new direction and one that aligns more closely with left-wing values. 

“Democrats in Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District are set for a messy primary that is certain to be a fight to the far left to stay relevant,” NRCC spokesman Zach Bannon said. “While Derrick Van Orden is delivering commonsense solutions, whoever emerges from the Democrats' radical rat race will be just another out-of-touch liberal ready to be rejected by Wisconsinites.”

