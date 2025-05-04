Mexican President Snubs Trump’s Push for U.S. Military In Mexico’s Cartel Fight

In a bold display of defiance, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has rejected President Donald Trump's offer to deploy U.S. troops to the border to help combat the escalating violence from drug cartels in Mexico. Despite the growing threat posed by these criminal organizations, Sheinbaum’s refusal highlights a reluctance to accept foreign assistance, even when it could potentially save lives and curb the drug trade that ravages both countries.

While responding to a recent Wall Street Journal article that detailed the offer, Sheinbaum confirmed "it's true” that Trump approached her with ways to help the country fight drug trafficking and violent cartels. The report claimed that Trump wanted “deeper US military involvement” in the country’s fight against cartels.

However, the Mexican president reportedly told Trump that Mexico would "never accept" assistance from U.S. troops. She rejected the idea of a U.S. military presence in Mexico, emphasizing that while the two countries can cooperate and share information, Mexico's sovereignty is non-negotiable and must be respected.

“No, President Trump, our territory is inalienable, sovereignty is inalienable," Sheinbaum said. "We can collaborate. We can work together, but with you in your territory and us in ours. We can share information, but we will never accept the presence of the United States Army on our territory.”

The WSJ report cited anonymous sources, claiming that “tension rose” during an April 16 call between the two leaders as Trump “pushed to have US armed forces take a leading role in battling Mexican drug gangs that produce and smuggle fentanyl to the U.S.”

Since becoming president, Trump labeled drug cartels as "foreign terrorist organizations" and coordinated with the Mexican government to use CIA drones for surveillance missions over Mexico. He has frequently criticized Mexico and Canada for their roles in drug trafficking, accusing both countries of allowing illegal drugs like fentanyl to cross their borders into the United States.

On Saturday, Sheinbaum said she offered to cooperate with the U.S. by increasing information-sharing during her talks with Trump.