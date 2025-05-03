Vulnerable Dem Exposed: 'Independent Voice' for Maine or Mouthpiece for Liberal Elites?

Maine Congressman Jared Golden (D) may brand himself as an “independent voice” for his state, but the numbers tell a different story. Despite representing a rural district with deep working-class roots, over 90 percent of Golden’s campaign cash is pouring in from out-of-state donors, raising serious questions about who he’s really answering to. For all his talk of independence, it’s clear the left-wing donor machine sees Golden as a reliable vote, and the people of Maine deserve to know just how much influence coastal elites and liberal PACs have over their so-called "moderate" representative.

Golden has flown under the radar in the last several elections, but it’s clear he is beginning to struggle. While he parades himself as an “independent voice in Washington,” the Democrat has sold his soul to the liberal elites—and there’s proof.

According to Golden’s Q1 FEC report, $306,921.79, or 64.7 percent of his total fundraising haul, came from itemized individual contributions. However, only a small fraction of that came from within his own state, with just $30,425, or roughly 10 percent, donated by Maine residents. The vast majority of Golden’s itemized contributions came from liberal strongholds far outside Maine: $63,584.62 (20.7 percent) from New York, $50,050 (18 percent) from Massachusetts, and $38,366.67 (12.5 percent) from California. These numbers raise serious concerns about how much influence out-of-state, far-left donors have over a congressman who claims to be an “independent voice” for Maine.

When he first ran for Congress in 2018, Golden said he “rejects dark money.” However, that same year, he received $2.27 million from a dark money group, making him the group’s top beneficiary. Meanwhile, in 2020, Golden benefitted from more than $2 million in outside spending, and in 2022, he received more than $10 million in outside spending.

In addition, the vulnerable Democrat claimed he does not accept corporate PAC money. However, the Blue Dog Coalition, which Golden was a co-chair of and is still a member of, accepted nearly $400,000 in corporate PAC contributions since Golden assumed the group's leadership in 2023. He has also received $37,000 from the Blue Dog PAC since 2020.

Golden, who is supposed to represent his residents, has repeatedly voted to raise taxes on Mainers and against securing the southern border, leaving his residents in a vulnerable state.

“Out of touch Democrat Jared Golden claims to fight for Mainers, but the truth is, Golden fights for the liberal elites in New York, California, and Massachusetts. It’s no wonder his approval rating is in the dumps – Mainers can’t wait to kick him to the curb next year,” NRCC Spokeswoman Maureen O’Toole said in a statement to Townhall.

Jared Golden isn’t who he claims to be. While he says he fights for Maine, his latest FEC report tells a different story—one where he caters to liberal elites in New York, California, and Massachusetts, while turning his back on his own state. Their money drives his campaign, their radical agenda drives his priorities, and Mainers are noticing. His approval rating in ME-02 has plunged to just 16 percent, reflecting the growing disconnect between Golden and the people he was elected to represent.