MSNBC Lovefest: Jasmine Crockett Defends Abrego Garcia, Smears Trump, Then Cries After Praise from Host

In a cringeworthy display of left-wing theatrics, Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) broke down in tears during a segment on MSNBC after host Katie Phang lavished her with over-the-top praise for supposedly “defending democracy.” The emotional outburst came as Phang showered Crockett with platitudes, turning what should have been a serious political discussion into yet another bizarre lovefest typical of liberal media fawning over their favorite progressive figures.

During an appearance on The Katie Phang Show, Jasmine Crockett—who has been advocating for the return of suspected MS-13 gang member Kilmar Abrego Garcia, previously deported to El Salvador—claimed on air that President Donald Trump is a “bigger criminal” than Garcia, an illegal immigrant with alleged ties to gang violence and domestic abuse.

Still, Crockett argued that the conviction of Trump by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, which is currently under appeal, represents more serious criminal behavior than the actions of an MS-13 gang member. She argued that Trump, unlike Abrego Garcia, has been convicted of multiple felonies and still had legal cases pending when he took office. She also criticized Republicans, claiming they can’t talk about public safety while supporting someone she considers the “biggest criminal” in politics.

“As far as I’m concerned, he’s a lot less criminal than the person is in the White House,” Crockett said. “The last time I checked, he didn’t have any criminal convictions. I don’t think he has any outstanding cases, versus the guy that still had cases pending when he was sworn in on January 20 and also has 34 felony convictions.”

“So listen, I don’t want to hear anything from the Republican Party about how they try to keep us safe when their fearless leader is actually the biggest criminal thus far that we have seen,” she continued.

Following Crockett’s outrageous rant defending a man tied to a gang the White House has officially designated as a Foreign Terrorist Organization, while simultaneously attacking a president focused on protecting American citizens, Phang responded with glowing praise, embarrassingly moving Crockett to tears on air.

“Congresswoman, I wanted to thank you for always getting up early and delivering it. But I also want to say thank you for your continuing support for democracy. It’s definitely something that you have made your brand, and it’s the integrity that you’re bringing,” Phang said. “And I’m grateful for you always.”