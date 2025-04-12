Here’s What Blew Bill Maher’s Mind After Having Dinner With Trump
Wait, a Top House Dem Did Not Just Say That About the Southern...
Hey, Politico Had an Accurate Headline About Trump's Latest Executive Order
Of Course, Libs Are Blaming Trump for the Boca Raton Plane Crash
Bernie Sanders Railed About This for 30 Years...It Still Hasn't Come True
An Evening with GOP Chairman Michael Whatley
VIP
White House Installs New Trump Portrait, Relocates Obama’s Official Painting in Grand Foye...
Navy Veteran Who Won Defamation Case Against CNN Sues Associated Press
Trump Admin Invalidates SSN of 6,300 Illegal Immigrants in Push for Self-Deportation
Kash Patel Releases 700 Pages of Crossfire Hurricane Docs
PA Man Charged With Making Violent Threats to Assault and Murder Trump, ICE...
A Birthday Letter to Omri: From the Heart of a Wife, a Mother,...
Medicare's $16 Billion DEI Boondoggle
The Time Is Now to Refill America's Emergency Oil Reserve
Tipsheet

Hamas Challenges UK Terrorist Designation, Claims Label Is 'Unfair and Politically Motivated'

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | April 12, 2025 2:30 PM
AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana

Lawyers representing Hamas—a group designated as a terrorist organization by the UK, the U.S., and the EU—have launched a legal challenge against the British government, demanding that the group be reclassified as a “resistance movement” and removed from the UK’s terror list. The move has sparked outrage among national security experts and conservative lawmakers, who view the challenge as an attempt to legitimize a group responsible for decades of violence, including the brutal October 7 attacks on Israel.

Advertisement

Two British lawyers representing Hamas have called on the United Kingdom government to remove the terrorist group from the nation’s list of proscribed organizations under the Terrorism Act 2000. In 2021, the UK government decided to ban Hamas in its entirety—both its political and military wings—after determining there was no meaningful distinction between the two. However, a new legal filing, dubbed “The Hamas Case,” led by Fahad Ansari of Riverway Law, claims this is a violation of the terrorist group’s fundamental rights. Ansari previously publicly praised senior Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh following his death. He described him as a martyr and honored the Hamas leader’s actions as part of the struggle for Palestinian liberation. 

In one post, Ansari called for Palestinians to be “given arms to defend themselves,” adding that “Israel will soon be a thing of the past.” 

The legal challenge argues that banning support for Hamas in the UK violates freedom of speech and is unnecessary because the group does not pose a direct threat to the country or its civilians. The filing also includes numerous documents authored by Hamas, aiming to present the group as a political resistance movement rather than a terrorist organization. 

Recommended

Here’s What Blew Bill Maher’s Mind After Having Dinner With Trump Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Hamas is an “organized resistance movement that exercises the right of the Palestinian people to resist Zionism, and the colonization, occupation, apartheid, and genocide carried out in its name,” the 106-page filing states. 

The legal filing argues that the UK’s classification of Hamas as a terrorist organization is both morally and legally unjustified. It claims the designation effectively aligns the British government with Israel—referred to in the challenge as “the Zionist oppressor”—and against the Palestinian people. In addition, the challenge is attempting to overturn the entire foundation of the UK's foreign policy, particularly as it relates to Israel and Palestine. 

Tags: HAMAS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here’s What Blew Bill Maher’s Mind After Having Dinner With Trump Matt Vespa
Kash Patel Releases 700 Pages of Crossfire Hurricane Docs Sarah Arnold
Wait, a Top House Dem Did Not Just Say That About the Southern Border... Matt Vespa
Wrong, Colonel, the Concerns Are Yours! Kevin McCullough
Navy Veteran Who Won Defamation Case Against CNN Sues Associated Press Sarah Arnold
Trump Admin Invalidates SSN of 6,300 Illegal Immigrants in Push for Self-Deportation Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Here’s What Blew Bill Maher’s Mind After Having Dinner With Trump Matt Vespa
Advertisement