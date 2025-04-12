Hamas Challenges UK Terrorist Designation, Claims Label Is 'Unfair and Politically Motivated'

Lawyers representing Hamas—a group designated as a terrorist organization by the UK, the U.S., and the EU—have launched a legal challenge against the British government, demanding that the group be reclassified as a “resistance movement” and removed from the UK’s terror list. The move has sparked outrage among national security experts and conservative lawmakers, who view the challenge as an attempt to legitimize a group responsible for decades of violence, including the brutal October 7 attacks on Israel.

Two British lawyers representing Hamas have called on the United Kingdom government to remove the terrorist group from the nation’s list of proscribed organizations under the Terrorism Act 2000. In 2021, the UK government decided to ban Hamas in its entirety—both its political and military wings—after determining there was no meaningful distinction between the two. However, a new legal filing, dubbed “The Hamas Case,” led by Fahad Ansari of Riverway Law, claims this is a violation of the terrorist group’s fundamental rights. Ansari previously publicly praised senior Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh following his death. He described him as a martyr and honored the Hamas leader’s actions as part of the struggle for Palestinian liberation.

In one post, Ansari called for Palestinians to be “given arms to defend themselves,” adding that “Israel will soon be a thing of the past.”

The legal challenge argues that banning support for Hamas in the UK violates freedom of speech and is unnecessary because the group does not pose a direct threat to the country or its civilians. The filing also includes numerous documents authored by Hamas, aiming to present the group as a political resistance movement rather than a terrorist organization.

Hamas is an “organized resistance movement that exercises the right of the Palestinian people to resist Zionism, and the colonization, occupation, apartheid, and genocide carried out in its name,” the 106-page filing states.

The legal filing argues that the UK’s classification of Hamas as a terrorist organization is both morally and legally unjustified. It claims the designation effectively aligns the British government with Israel—referred to in the challenge as “the Zionist oppressor”—and against the Palestinian people. In addition, the challenge is attempting to overturn the entire foundation of the UK's foreign policy, particularly as it relates to Israel and Palestine.