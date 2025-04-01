Watch Darrell Issa Obliterate Jasmine Crockett's Self-Righteous Performance About Protecti...
Tipsheet

Final Missing Soldier Found Dead After Vehicle Sank In a Swamp In Lithuania

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | April 01, 2025 10:00 PM
Screenshot

Another tragic loss has struck the U.S. military overseas, as a fourth American soldier was found dead in Lithuania after an M88 Hercules armored recovery vehicle sank into a swamp. The final soldier was officially declared deceased on Tuesday after recovery crews in Lithuania managed to retrieve the submerged vehicle. The devastating incident raises serious concerns about the safety of U.S. military operations abroad and the circumstances that led to this fatal accident. The car disappeared on March 25 while conducting a mission to repair and tow an immobilized tactical vehicle.” The tragic incident is being investigated by the Army and Lithuanian authorities. The solider’s names are being withheld until their next of kin are notified about their death. 

“The fourth U.S. Army Soldier assigned to 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Divisionwas found deceased near Pabradė, Lithuania the afternoon of April 1," it announced Tuesday. "The soldier’s identity is being withheld pending confirmation of notification of next of kin. 

The Army and Lithuanian authorities recovered the armored vehicle from a peat bog submerged under at least 15 feet of water, dense mud, and silt. Search teams used dogs in a Navy inflatable boat to detect scents. After an extensive operation involving excavators and pumps and deploying hundreds of tons of gravel and earth, the vehicle was finally located near the Lithuania-Belarus border.

“First and foremost, we offer condolences to the loved ones of our soldiers," Gen. Christopher Donahue, commander of U.S. Army Europe and Africa, said in a statement. “I can't say enough about the support our Lithuanian Allies have provided us. We have leaned on them, and they, alongside our Polish and Estonian Allies -- and our own Sailors, Airmen, and experts from the Corps of Engineers -- have enabled us to find and bring home our soldiers. This is a tragic event, but it reinforces what it means to have Allies and friends." 

Lithuania’s President Gitanas Nausėda gave his condolences to President Donald Trump and the rest of the United States for the loss of the U.S. soldiers. 

“@realDonaldTrump, Lithuania mourns together with the American nation," Nausėda wrote on X. “Please accept my heartfelt condolences, as well as those of the Lithuanian people, to you, the loved ones of those who lost their lives, and all the people of the United States of America. During this difficult time, our thoughts and prayers are with you.”

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt emphasized that the incident is a powerful reminder of the courage and sacrifice of military personnel who put their lives on the line daily to protect others.

“The president, the Secretary of Defense, and the entire White House are praying for the victims, friends, and family during this unimaginable time,” Leavitt said.

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth also gave his condolences to the families of the fallen soldiers. 

"Our hearts are heavy across the Department of Defense,” Hegseth said in a statement. “We are deeply grateful to our brave service members who enabled this difficult recovery and to our Lithuanian hosts who labored alongside them. The recovery was conducted with urgency, resolve, and deep respect for the fallen. We will never forget these soldiers – and our prayers are with their families."

