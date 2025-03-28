VIP
Tipsheet

Trump Signs Executive Order to Boost D.C. Police and Make City 'Safe and Beautiful'

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | March 28, 2025 7:30 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

President Donald Trump has taken a long step to restore order and security to the nation’s capital by launching a new task force under an executive order to make Washington, D.C., "safe and beautiful." With a clear focus on addressing crime, homelessness, and deportations, Trump’s plan seeks to tackle the city's most pressing issues head-on, promising a more secure environment for residents and visitors alike. 

The newly formed task force, comprised of members from "key government agencies," is charged with boosting police presence in public spaces, ramping up immigration enforcement, fast-tracking concealed carry licenses, and aggressively targeting Metro fare evasion. It will also be tasked with implementing a range of measures to enhance safety, from working with the Metropolitan Police Department to enforcing laws and assisting with recruiting officers for its department. In addition, the Executive Order will “increase the speed and lower the cost of processing concealed carry license requests” and revise policies on “pretrial detention of criminal defendants” so dangerous criminals are arrested.

The White House said in a statement that the city’s police department needs at least 4,000 officers to run effectively. However, there are currently less than 3,500.

Trump’s Executive Order also includes a program to “beautify Washington, D.C.,” restoring federal buildings and monuments by removing graffiti and clearing homeless encampments. 

The order states that the U.S. approach is to make D.C. “safe, beautiful, and prosperous by preventing crime, punishing criminals, preserving order, protecting our revered American monuments, and promoting beautification and the preservation of our history and heritage. " 

Critics quickly blasted Trump for the order, arguing it is “insulting to the 700,000 D.C. residents.”

The order “Would not include a single D.C. official to represent the interests of the people who reside within the District,” Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-D.C.) said. 

