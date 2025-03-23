Walz Snubs State Republicans While Making the Media Rounds

Gov. Tim Walz (D-Minn.) has re-emerged in the political spotlight after his failure to secure a win in the 2024 election alongside former Vice President Kamala Harris. Now, as whispers of a potential 2028 presidential run swirl, Walz is seemingly everywhere—on national tours, attending town halls, and conducting interviews. Yet, his actions have drawn sharp criticism from DC Republicans, who claim the governor has become increasingly difficult to engage with. They argue that while Walz has made himself available for national media appearances, he rarely meets with them one-on-one and is more focused on advancing his own political ambitions than fostering meaningful dialogue with colleagues back home. Many suggest that his national tour is merely a distraction, as Walz becomes more consumed by national opportunities rather than tending to the needs of his own state or party.

Minnesota House Speaker Lisa Demuth, along with other state Republicans, have become increasingly frustrated with Walz and his refusal to schedule meetings with them despite being available for public appearances.

State Rep. Harry Niska (R) said he is worried he may have to travel to Iowa or Nebraska to meet with Walz, in response to the governor’s recent “media” tour there.

Republicans claim that Walz stopped holding regular meetings with legislative leaders altogether after the pandemic hit, breaking from a practice that his predecessor followed for nearly eight years. They pointed out that the change has become more noticeable since Walz ran for vice president. On the contrary, his predecessor, DFL Gov. Mark Dayton, held biweekly breakfasts with legislative leaders during sessions and invited lawmakers to his home for meetings.

In response to the criticisms, Walz fired back at Republicans, stating that if they want him to meet with them, they need to present something worthwhile.

“You know when I’ll meet with Republican leaders? When you produce a budget, when you show me numbers,” Walz said when asked why he hadn’t met with Demuth.