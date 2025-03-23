Trump Issues a New Order for Attorney General Pam Bondi. It's One That's...
Disney's Woke Snow White Is Getting Bombed Harder Than Gaza Right Now
Did You Notice What's Missing From This Anti-Trump CBS News Piece About Migrants?
Tiananmen Timmy Tries to Walk Back These Remarks About Tesla
The Gaslighting Is Not Working
VIP
Is This the End of the ATF?
VIP
Don't Believe What the Media Says, People Love Trump
DeSantis Returns Millions of Dollars to the Gov’t After Meeting With Elon Musk
Is It Time for the DoD to Get a New Name? Pete Hegseth...
Republicans Move to Shut Down Chinese Police Stations Operating In the U.S.
Former Defense Minister Charged For Revealing Poland's Plans to Potentially Invade Russia
Former Rep. Jamaal Bowman Sure Had a Wild Exchange With Rep. Mike Lawler
Former Federal Prosecutor Under Trump, Biden Found Dead In Virginia Home
Trump Revokes Security Clearances for Joe Biden and Other Huge Names
Tipsheet

Walz Snubs State Republicans While Making the Media Rounds

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | March 23, 2025 4:00 PM
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Gov. Tim Walz (D-Minn.) has re-emerged in the political spotlight after his failure to secure a win in the 2024 election alongside former Vice President Kamala Harris. Now, as whispers of a potential 2028 presidential run swirl, Walz is seemingly everywhere—on national tours, attending town halls, and conducting interviews. Yet, his actions have drawn sharp criticism from DC Republicans, who claim the governor has become increasingly difficult to engage with. They argue that while Walz has made himself available for national media appearances, he rarely meets with them one-on-one and is more focused on advancing his own political ambitions than fostering meaningful dialogue with colleagues back home. Many suggest that his national tour is merely a distraction, as Walz becomes more consumed by national opportunities rather than tending to the needs of his own state or party.

Advertisement

Minnesota House Speaker Lisa Demuth, along with other state Republicans, have become increasingly frustrated with Walz and his refusal to schedule meetings with them despite being available for public appearances. 

State Rep. Harry Niska (R) said he is worried he may have to travel to Iowa or Nebraska to meet with Walz, in response to the governor’s recent “media” tour there. 

Republicans claim that Walz stopped holding regular meetings with legislative leaders altogether after the pandemic hit, breaking from a practice that his predecessor followed for nearly eight years. They pointed out that the change has become more noticeable since Walz ran for vice president. On the contrary, his predecessor, DFL Gov. Mark Dayton, held biweekly breakfasts with legislative leaders during sessions and invited lawmakers to his home for meetings. 

In response to the criticisms, Walz fired back at Republicans, stating that if they want him to meet with them, they need to present something worthwhile.

“You know when I’ll meet with Republican leaders? When you produce a budget, when you show me numbers,” Walz said when asked why he hadn’t met with Demuth.

Recommended

Trump Issues a New Order for Attorney General Pam Bondi. It's One That's Needed. Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Trump Issues a New Order for Attorney General Pam Bondi. It's One That's Needed. Matt Vespa
Former Rep. Jamaal Bowman Sure Had a Wild Exchange With Rep. Mike Lawler Rebecca Downs
Disney's Woke Snow White Is Getting Bombed Harder Than Gaza Right Now Matt Vespa
Is It Time for the DoD to Get a New Name? Pete Hegseth Thinks So Sarah Arnold
Republicans Move to Shut Down Chinese Police Stations Operating In the U.S. Sarah Arnold
The Gaslighting Is Not Working Kevin McCullough

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Trump Issues a New Order for Attorney General Pam Bondi. It's One That's Needed. Matt Vespa
Advertisement