Trump Issues a New Order for Attorney General Pam Bondi. It's One That's...
Disney's Woke Snow White Is Getting Bombed Harder Than Gaza Right Now
Did You Notice What's Missing From This Anti-Trump CBS News Piece About Migrants?
Tiananmen Timmy Tries to Walk Back These Remarks About Tesla
The Gaslighting Is Not Working
VIP
Is This the End of the ATF?
About Those 100 'Faith Leaders' Who Support Reckless Government Spending
A Quick Bible Study Vol. 260: Interview with the Museum of the Bible’s...
Is It Time for the DoD to Get a New Name? Pete Hegseth...
Republicans Move to Shut Down Chinese Police Stations Operating In the U.S.
Former Defense Minister Charged For Revealing Poland's Plans to Potentially Invade Russia
Former Rep. Jamaal Bowman Sure Had a Wild Exchange With Rep. Mike Lawler
Former Federal Prosecutor Under Trump, Biden Found Dead In Virginia Home
Trump Revokes Security Clearances for Joe Biden and Other Huge Names
Tipsheet

DeSantis Returns Millions of Dollars to the Gov’t After Meeting With Elon Musk

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | March 23, 2025 2:30 PM
AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) recently made a bold move, announcing that his state had returned a staggering $878 million in taxpayer funds to the federal government. This move comes after a high-profile meeting with DOGE’s Elon Musk. By returning the excess funds, DeSantis is demonstrating his commitment to ensuring that taxpayer money is used wisely, avoiding wasteful government spending, and empowering the private sector. This action showcases his ongoing effort to keep Florida’s government lean and responsive to the needs of its citizens, without relying on federal handouts or unnecessary bureaucratic red tape.

Advertisement

“For years, Florida has been trying to return federal funds to the federal government due to the ideological strings attached by the Biden Administration—but they couldn’t even figure out how to accept it,” DeSantis wrote in a post on X. “Today, I met with @elonmusk and the DOGE team, and we got this done in the same day.”

The Florida governor urged other states to follow in his footsteps and meet with DOGE to return unused federal funds. 

DeSantis stated that Florida has been trying to return $878,112,000 to the government for years. However, each attempt was blocked by the Biden administration. He added that the previous administration was even unable to even figure out how to accept the money back.

In an email to the Treasury Department, DeSantis’s office vowed to search for additional unused federal funds that can be returned to the feds. 

“At the direction of Governor DeSantis and following his meeting with Elon Musk today, the State of Florida is formally returning $878,112,000 in taxpayer dollars to the federal government as part of DOGE's efforts," the email stated. "We will also continue to identify other unused or surplus federal funding granted to Florida and determine if further refunds can be made. We hope our actions serve as a model for other states to follow."

Recommended

Trump Issues a New Order for Attorney General Pam Bondi. It's One That's Needed. Matt Vespa
Advertisement

In response to the DeSantis’s X post, Musk praised the governor, saying that nearly a million dollars of Florida’s taxpayer money was saved. 

This comes after the governor announced last month that he would be establishing a similar version of DOGE in Florida, aimed at further eliminating waste within state’s government.

Tags: RON DESANTIS DOGE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Trump Issues a New Order for Attorney General Pam Bondi. It's One That's Needed. Matt Vespa
Former Rep. Jamaal Bowman Sure Had a Wild Exchange With Rep. Mike Lawler Rebecca Downs
Disney's Woke Snow White Is Getting Bombed Harder Than Gaza Right Now Matt Vespa
Republicans Move to Shut Down Chinese Police Stations Operating In the U.S. Sarah Arnold
Is It Time for the DoD to Get a New Name? Pete Hegseth Thinks So Sarah Arnold
The Gaslighting Is Not Working Kevin McCullough

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Trump Issues a New Order for Attorney General Pam Bondi. It's One That's Needed. Matt Vespa
Advertisement