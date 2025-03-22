Elon Musk Threatens to Sue Democrat ex-Rep Jamaal Bowman for Calling Him a 'Nazi'

Elon Musk is considering legal action after former Democratic Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) called him both a "Nazi" and a "thief" during a CNN appearance. Musk responded swiftly, warning Bowman that his comments were baseless and potentially defamatory.

On Friday, Musk reacted to a clip of Bowman’s round table discussion on the left-wing network in which he alluded to Musk being incompetent.

“That's not true. And this shows, again, the American people do not trust Elon Musk. And Elon Musk is incompetent in his position,” Bowman said.

The Democrat explained why he believes Musk lacks the qualifications for his high-ranking position. Bowman criticized Musk's management decisions, particularly his mass layoffs within the federal government, and claimed that the Tesla CEO fired tens of thousands of employees. The decision was contested in court, and according to Bowman, the court ruled in favor of the employees, ordering them to be reinstated, which implies Musk's actions were “unjustified or unlawful.”

"Now, those people are coming back," Bowman said, accusing Musk of being "incompetent," a "thief," and a "Nazi," and saying that Musk has lost American’s trust.

Musk hit back, saying, "I've had enough."

Jamaal Bowman just called Elon Musk an "incompetent thief" and "Nazi" on CNN.



A lawsuit waiting to happen. pic.twitter.com/4ucENS8KT4 — Thomas Hern (@ThomasMHern) March 21, 2025

This is not the first time the left has called Musk a Nazi.

Media outlets accused him of doing a “Nazi salute” when he addressed crowds on President Donald Trump’s Inauguration Day. In addition, Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) likened Musk to a “Nazi nepo baby.”