About That French Scientist Who Was Denied Entry Into the US...
VIP
Politico: The Midterm Elections Ain't Looking Good for Democrats
VIP
'How Many Murders Does It Take?' Right Questions on Guns, But For Different...
What a Pro-2A White House Looks Like
Is the Left Delusional, or Just Stupid?
Oh Boy, Chuck Schumer Faces More Backlash
Trump WH Hits Back at Boston Mayor’s Bold Defiance
'Deal With It': Fetterman Has Three Words for AOC
Hypocrite: CNN Turns on Gavin Newsom
VIP
Nice Try, MSNBC: Network Forced to Issue Another On-Air Apology After False Claims
Trump Endorses Brad Schimel In High-Stakes Wisconsin State Supreme Court Race
Update: Social Media Falsely Claims Chief Justice John Roberts Is In Secret Club...
FBI Arrests Former Anti-Trump Agent for Disclosing Confidential Info In New Book
Here We Go Again: A Transgender Athlete Dominated a Women's Track Competition
Tipsheet

Elon Musk Threatens to Sue Democrat ex-Rep Jamaal Bowman for Calling Him a 'Nazi'

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | March 22, 2025 5:30 PM
Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Elon Musk is considering legal action after former Democratic Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) called him both a "Nazi" and a "thief" during a CNN appearance. Musk responded swiftly, warning Bowman that his comments were baseless and potentially defamatory.

Advertisement

On Friday, Musk reacted to a clip of Bowman’s round table discussion on the left-wing network in which he alluded to Musk being incompetent. 

“That's not true. And this shows, again, the American people do not trust Elon Musk. And Elon Musk is incompetent in his position,” Bowman said. 

The Democrat explained why he believes Musk lacks the qualifications for his high-ranking position. Bowman criticized Musk's management decisions, particularly his mass layoffs within the federal government, and claimed that the Tesla CEO fired tens of thousands of employees. The decision was contested in court, and according to Bowman, the court ruled in favor of the employees, ordering them to be reinstated, which implies Musk's actions were “unjustified or unlawful.” 

"Now, those people are coming back," Bowman said, accusing Musk of being "incompetent," a "thief," and a "Nazi," and saying that Musk has lost American’s trust.

Recommended

Trump WH Hits Back at Boston Mayor’s Bold Defiance Sarah Arnold
Advertisement

Musk hit back, saying, "I've had enough." 

This is not the first time the left has called Musk a Nazi. 

Media outlets accused him of doing a “Nazi salute” when he addressed crowds on President Donald Trump’s Inauguration Day. In addition, Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) likened Musk to a “Nazi nepo baby.” 

Tags: ELON MUSK

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Trump WH Hits Back at Boston Mayor’s Bold Defiance Sarah Arnold
Update: Social Media Falsely Claims Chief Justice John Roberts Is In Secret Club of Judges Sarah Arnold
Oh Boy, Chuck Schumer Faces More Backlash Sarah Arnold
NY Post Columnist Reveals the Impeachment Trap a Radical Judge Set for Trump Matt Vespa
How the Trump Administration Plans to Outmaneuver District Judge on Deportation Flight Case Matt Vespa
About That French Scientist Who Was Denied Entry Into the US... Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Trump WH Hits Back at Boston Mayor’s Bold Defiance Sarah Arnold
Advertisement