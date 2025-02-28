Zelenskyy's Tweet After Disastrous White House Visit Is What You Post When You've...
Tipsheet

Kash Patel Proposes Partnering FBI and UFC for Enhanced Training

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  February 28, 2025 9:30 PM
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

FBI Director Kash Patel suggested introducing UFC-style physical fitness programs to enhance the agency's physical preparedness and overall fitness levels. Patel argued that incorporating the rigorous training methods used by UFC fighters could help improve the physical capabilities of FBI agents, ensuring they are better equipped to handle the demands of their high-stakes work. 

During a video call this week with the FBI’s 55 field offices, Patel first mentioned his proposed plan to have UFC trainers train FBI agents in physical fitness, martial arts, and self-defense skills. The plan was reportedly inspired by former Secret Service agent and Patel’s new deputy director, Dan Bongino. 

FBI agents must pass a physical fitness test to join the agency and maintain strength, flexibility, and endurance throughout their careers. According to reports, Patel personally tested the UFC training regimen and witnessed firsthand how integrating these techniques into the FBI's tactical training could enhance the agency's overall preparedness.

While the UFC has yet to comment on Patel's proposal, he may have a direct connection to the organization through its CEO, Dana White, a longtime friend of Trump. White has hosted UFC events at Trump-owned properties and has been a featured speaker at the president’s rallies. The president, in turn, has frequently attended UFC fights alongside White. 

According to left-wing Reuters, some FBI agents described the idea as “wacky” and “surreal.” Meanwhile, a former Justice Department official told the outlet that the proposal is “clearly motivated by the glitz and glamour show and Trump’s friend.” 

Patel has already shaken up the FBI. Within a week of being sworn in as the agency's director, he transferred nearly 1,500 FBI personnel from the DC swamp to various locations nationwide and about 500 into field offices. 

Tags: FBI

