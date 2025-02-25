The Leakers Blowing Up ICE Raids Have Been Caught
Zelensky Backs Down from Trump, Agrees to a Minerals Deal

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  February 25, 2025 8:00 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has reportedly agreed to a preliminary deal with President Donald Trump regarding developing and exporting critical minerals in Ukraine. However, there will be no assurances of military protection for the nation. 

The agreement, which could significantly enhance both nations' economic and geopolitical interests, focuses on securing essential resources used in technology and defense industries. This move indicates growing cooperation between the two leaders, with Zelensky recognizing the potential benefits of partnering with Trump's network to ensure Ukraine's access to global markets and to strengthen its position amid ongoing conflicts with Russia.

The deal, worth hundreds of billions of dollars, would include the United States' desire to keep Ukraine "free, sovereign and secure.” Zelensky views it as a way to maintain a stable relationship with the U.S., which has been rocky since Trump took office last month. The two leaders exchanged hostile words last week, with Trump calling Zelensky a “dictator,” while the Ukrainian leader said the U.S. president was living in a "disinformation bubble.”

Zelensky is expected to travel to Washington, D.C., Friday to meet with Trump. Sources suggest an agreement could be signed as soon as Monday. 

A source informed Axios that a draft of the deal excluded a crucial U.S. demand for rights to $500 billion in future revenue. Trump also stated that the agreement would allow the U.S. to recoup the funds it has allocated for military assistance to Ukraine in its conflict with Russia.

On Monday, Trump told reporters they are “very close to a final deal. It’ll be a deal with rare Earths and various other things. And he would like to come, as I understand it, here to sign it,” Trump added. “And that would be great with me. I think they then have to get it approved by their council or whoever might approve it. But I’m sure that will happen.”

