In a long-awaited development, Hamas terrorists have released more hostages in exchange for the release of over 600 Palestinian prisoners as part of a ceasefire agreement. This marks the first time in the deal that hostages were released in Rafah and Nuseirat, signaling a shift in the dynamics of the hostage exchange. Hamas paraded the hostages in front of cheering crowds, further highlighting their ruthless tactics. Critics argue that such exchanges embolden Hamas, as they use human lives as bargaining chips to strengthen their position.

As the Biden administration navigates these negotiations, its handling of the situation will face increased scrutiny due to the long-term implications of negotiating with a group known for using hostages as leverage.

On Saturday, five hostages were freed, with a sixth expected later, in exchange for more than 600 Palestinian prisoners as part of a ceasefire agreement with Israel.

Hostages Avera Mengistu and Tal Shoham were released in Rafah, Gaza, and crossed into Israel to reunite with their families. Reports noted they looked frail and thin. Soon after, Omer Shem Tov, Omer Wenkert, and Eliya Cohen were freed from the Nuseirat refugee camp, handed over to the Red Cross, and transferred to Israeli custody under Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) protection.

After 505 days as hostages, Eliya Cohen, Omer Shem-Tov and Omer Wenkert look thin, pale, and unsteady on their feet. pic.twitter.com/OT2YFH4jLB — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) February 22, 2025

Shoham and Avera Mengistu were taken to a makeshift stage in front of a crowd. Shoham was forced to give a speech before being released to the IDF. Wenkert, Omer Shem Tov, and Eliya Cohen were dressed in fake army uniforms.

“A short while ago, accompanied by IDF and ISA forces, the two returning hostages crossed the border into Israeli territory, and they are currently on their way to an initial reception point in southern Israel, where they will be reunited with members of their families," the IDF said in a statement. “According to the information communicated by the Red Cross, three hostages were transferred to them, and they are on their way to IDF and ISA forces in the Gaza Strip. The IDF is prepared to receive an additional hostage who is due to be transferred to the Red Cross in the near future.”

Hamas terrorists also announced that Hisham al-Sayed would be released at a third location in Gaza.

Mengistu and Al-Sayed have been held hostage since independently crossing into Gaza over a decade ago, an act that triggered a military response from Israeli forces.