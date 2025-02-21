The Pentagon Purges Are About to Begin
Elon Musk's Safety in Spotlight as U.S. Marshals Deputize His Private Security Team

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  February 21, 2025 7:30 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Concerns about Elon Musk's security have intensified following a disturbing series of death threats directed at the head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). In response, the U.S. Marshals Service has officially deputized Musk's private security team to enhance protection due to rising fears for his safety. The decision to involve federal authorities underscores the seriousness of the threats and the high-stakes nature of Musk's role, primarily as he operates under the Trump administration and his ventures continue to impact critical industries.

This week, the U.S. Marshals Service officially deputized Musk’s private security team members, granting them the rights and protections typically reserved for federal law enforcement officers. Musk currently lacks a U.S. Secret Service detail, which has restricted the capabilities of his personal security team in Washington, DC. However, following the recent deputization of his security personnel by the U.S. Marshals Service, they now have expanded authority, potentially allowing them to carry weapons on federal property. According to a law enforcement source, this change also means that the Marshals Service could face legal responsibility if any issues arise with the security detail. Law enforcement sources told CNN that it is uncommon to deputize private security personnel, especially since they are not active law enforcement officers. One source even called the action exceptional.

This comes as Musk has faced several death threats in recent weeks since joining Trump’s DOGE team. On Thursday, during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), the tech mogul addressed the concern, detailing how El Salvador President Nayib Bukele called Musk and said he was worried about his security. 

“President Bukele from El Salvador, who managed to put in prison like a hundred thousand murderous thugs, and he called me," Musk recalled. "'I am worried about your security,'" he said the Central American leader told him. "I'm like, 'Dude, you are worried about my security?’"

Musk said his security details are not “enormous” but questioned whether it should be more prominent.

Newsmax host Rob Schmitt highlighted threats made by Democrat Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY), who suggested that the Democratic Party was “going to bring a war to you.” 

“You guys are screwing with things that are not supposed to be messed with. There’s a lot of people that really don’t want that to happen,” Schmitt told Musk. 

“I don’t actually have a death wish,” Musk replied, adding, “We’re fighting The Matrix big time here, but it’s got to be done.” 

