Trump, Elon Musk Shut Down Media's Efforts to Drive Them Apart

President Donald Trump and Elon Musk are shutting down rumors of a rift as the media attempts to drive a wedge in their relationship. Over the years, Trump and the tech mogul have developed a surprisingly strong relationship, with the president offering Musk a prestigious position in his administration to oversee wasteful government spending in agencies. However, as the pair’s powerful duo continues to expose the government and the left’s corruption, the media tries to turn them against each other.

Advertisement

However, Trump and Musk are adamant that won’t happen.

During an interview with Fox News, host Sean Hannity discussed the media’s blatant attempt to intervene in their personal and business relationships. Since Trump appointed Musk to head the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), speculation has swirled that Trump might eventually tire of sharing the spotlight with Musk. However, both they both recently told Hannity that the mainstream media's attempts to create a rift between them would fail, with Musk and Trump firmly asserting that their bond remained strong.

“It's just so obvious. They're so bad at it. I used to think they were good at it. They're actually bad at it because if they were good at it, I'd never be president," Trump said.

Hannity pointed out that the media’s criticism attempts to "divorce" the partnership and get the two men to "start hating each other.”

The attempts to “drive us apart," Trump said, adding that "I see it all the time… Actually, Elon called me — he said, you know, 'They're trying to drive us apart.' I said, ‘Absolutely.’”

“Because I think nobody in history has ever gotten more bad publicity than me. I could do the greatest things. I get 98 percent bad publicity I could do outside of you. Few of your very good friends, Right? It’s like the craziest thing. But you know what I have learned, Elon? The people are smart. They get it,” the president continued.

Recently, Time Magazine showcased Musk behind the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office on the cover of its latest print issue. Media outlets were quick to suggest that the Tesla CEO was in charge of the U.S. while Trump was taking a back seat in his own administration.

Axios also published a hit piece, claiming the power duo’s relationship will not last.

Sarah Kreps, a law professor and director of tech policy at the Cornell Brooks School of Public Policy, predicted that differences would inevitably emerge.

“We now have a situation where neither one of them has played the No. 2. We're in Trump's domain of a public sector environment, and so Musk is having to be something other than a No. 1," Kreps told the outlet.

However, both Trump and Musk expressed confidence that the American public recognizes the administration's and DOGE's efforts to reduce costs and streamline the federal government. They emphasized that the public understands the importance of these initiatives.