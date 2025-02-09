Wait, USAID Paid for a Radical Islamic Terrorist's College Tuition?
Here's What a GOP Rep Said That Triggered Dems During a Oversight Committee...
Why Elon Musk and DOGE Terrify Democrats
Pelosi Is Still Talking About Biden
A $2 Million Secret Service Ad Is Set to Air During Super Bowl...
VIP
Two Liberal Podcasters Called for Elon Musk's Arrest. Here's How He Responded.
There's Been Another Plane Crash With No Survivors
Trump Orders Secret Service to Provide 'Every Bit of Information' on the Would-Be...
Dem Senator Backs $20 Million Sesame Street Funding for Iraq Amid USAID Cuts
Two New York Firefighters Died From Illnesses Related to 9/11
DOJ Ordered to Turn Over Fani Willis Files
Biden's Energy Handouts Make USAID Look Like a Lemonade
Pete Hegseth: The Right Choice for Secretary of Defense
World War III
Tipsheet

FCC Considers Revoking CBS License Over Kamala Harris' '60 Minutes' Interview Controversy

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  February 09, 2025 2:00 PM
Townhall Media

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is reportedly considering revoking CBS's broadcast license after the network aired a controversial interview with former Vice President Kamala Harris on "60 Minutes.” The interview sparked widespread outrage and calls for accountability after the network aired a misleading version, including highly distorted answers from Harris’ responses. According to a lawsuit filed by President Donald Trump, CBS violated state law by demonstrating deceptive acts in business conduct and “doctored” a "word salad" response from the failed Democrat presidential candidate about the Biden administration's involvement in the Israel-Hamas war. The FCC’s review stems from concerns that the interview may have violated broadcasting standards, prompting scrutiny over whether CBS acted in the public interest. 

Advertisement

In the past two weeks, FCC Chair Brendan Carr launched investigations into three news outlets and reinstated complaints against three others, including NBC and ABC. The complaint against ABC received a “news distortion” complaint over its fact-checking by the moderators in the presidential debate between Harris and Trump that heavily favored Harris. Meanwhile, the complaint against NBC claimed that Harris’s appearance on “Saturday Night Live,” which aired just weeks before the election, violated “equal time” rules governing political programming.

Former FCC chair Jessica Rosenworcel, a Democrat, dismissed any probe into the interview, saying the complaints “seek to weaponize the licensing authority of the FCC in a way that is fundamentally at odds with the First Amendment.”

However, Carr said he doesn’t “see how the FCC can reasonably adjudicate this claim of news distortion without seeing what was actually said.” 

Carr's investigation could pave the way for potential revocation of broadcasting licenses for the networks. If the FCC probe uncovers any violations, the agency can impose fines or revoke a station's broadcast license entirely. 

He defended his investigation into the networks during an interview with “Fox & Friends.” 

“There’s a lot of people in this country right now on the radical left that are upset about this investigation into CBS and the work that I’m doing on broadcasters. And to sort of paraphrase Thomas Sowell, when the government has been weaponized in your favor, it feels like discrimination when all of a sudden there’s even-handed treatment. There’s a lot of people that have been on sort of that upper road of the two-tiered system of government,” he said. 

Recommended

Here's What a GOP Rep Said That Triggered Dems During a Oversight Committee Hearing Last Week Matt Vespa
Advertisement

“And what I’m here to do is apply the law evenly. This is a rare situation where we have extrinsic evidence that CBS had played one answer or one set of words and then swapped in another set. And CBS’ conduct through this, frankly, has been concerning.” Carr continued. 

After releasing the full, unedited version of Harris’ “60 Minutes” interview, Trump also called for CBS to lose its broadcast license. 

Tags: FEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's What a GOP Rep Said That Triggered Dems During a Oversight Committee Hearing Last Week Matt Vespa
Why Elon Musk and DOGE Terrify Democrats Derek Hunter
USAID's Sloppy Trysts With Politico Pales in Comparison to This Scheme Matt Vespa
Pelosi Is Still Talking About Biden Rebecca Downs
DOJ Ordered to Turn Over Fani Willis Files Mia Cathell
Wait, USAID Paid for a Radical Islamic Terrorist's College Tuition? Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Here's What a GOP Rep Said That Triggered Dems During a Oversight Committee Hearing Last Week Matt Vespa
Advertisement