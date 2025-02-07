BREAKING: Trump Revokes Biden’s Security Clearance
Tipsheet

DOGE Moves In: Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Targeted After Biden Holdover Fired

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  February 07, 2025 8:45 PM
The Department of Efficiency (DOGE) has expanded its reach, now entering the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) after a Biden administration holdover was fired by President Donald Trump earlier this week. The move marks a significant shift in oversight and operations as DOGE takes on a more prominent role in streamlining federal agencies. The departure of the Biden-era official paves the way for DOGE to implement its efficiency-driven approach, focusing on reducing waste and improving consumer protection services.

According to Politico, Musk’s actions infuriated employees. Per the CFPB’s employees union, NTEU 335, three allies of Musk—some with ties to DOGE—have been placed within the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. This move has raised concerns among union members that significant cuts may be on the horizon for the agency, which has faced consistent opposition from Republicans.  

In November, Musk called for abolishing the agency: “Delete CFPB,” he posted on X.

“Three Musk allies are listed as “senior advisers” in the staff directory at the CFPB now.” Politico wrote. “CFBP staff is “mad as hell.” 

This comes a week after Trump fired Rohit Chopra, the Director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. During the president’s first term, Trump had picked Chopra as a Democratic member of the Federal Trade Commission. Chopra was to serve a five-year term under the law, meaning he could have stayed as the CFPB director. However, he had publicly stated that he would leave his post if the new president asked.

In a scathing statement on Friday, the CFPB Union railed against Musk. 

“CFPB Union members welcome our newest colleagues and look forward to the smell of Axe Body Spray in our elevators,” the union said. “While Acting Director [Scott] Bessent allows Musk’s operatives to bypass cybersecurity policies and wreak havoc with their amateur code skills inside CFPB’s once-secure systems, CFPB Union members fight to protect our jobs so we can continue protecting Americans from scammers with conflicts of interest like Musk.” 

