Trump and Vance Respond to Second Deadly Plane Crash in Just Days

President Donald Trump responded to the recent plane crash in Philadelphia, offering his condolences to the victims and their families. In a brief statement, Trump expressed his deep sorrow over the tragedy and praised first responders for their quick actions at the scene.

“So sad to see the plane go down in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. More innocent souls lost. Our people are totally engaged. First Responders are already being given credit for doing a great job. More to follow. God Bless you all,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

Vice President JD Vance also extended his condolences, describing the crash as "a very sad tragedy."

“May God bless the victims and their families," Vance wrote.

Late Friday night, a Learjet 55 crashed while departing from Northeast Philadelphia Airport. It resulted in a large explosion and set several buildings on fire. Six people onboard the medical aircraft have been presumed dead, including a pediatric patient.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro (D) promised to launch a full investigation into the crash. He also said the city would provide a unified response to helping those whose homes and business were destroyed in the crash.

Jet Rescue Air Ambulance, the company operating the plane, said there were four crew members and two passengers on the plane– a pilot, copilot, physician, paramedic, pediatric patient, and her mother.

This was not the first time the company experienced issues with its planes.

On November 1, 2023, a Learjet 35A crashed while attempting to land at Cuernavaca Airport in Morelos, Mexico. Tragically, all on board were killed, with no survivors reported from the incident.

This comes just days after a military helicopter collided with an American Airlines plane at the Ronald Reagan Airport in Washington, DC. earlier this week.