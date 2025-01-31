Illinois Democrats to Allow Illegals to Change Their Names to Evade ICE

In a controversial move, Illinois Democrats are pushing forward a bill that would allow illegal immigrants to change their names legally to help them evade detection by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). The proposal, which undermines the Trump administration’s crackdown on illegal immigration, further highlights Illinois’ troubling trend of prioritizing the interests of illegal immigrants over the safety and security of American citizens. While supporters argue the move is about protecting immigrants from deportation, critics see it as a blatant attack on the rule of law and an irresponsible effort to shield individuals who have entered the country illegally from accountability.

During a segment on Bannon’s War Room, Real America’s Voice correspondent Ben Bergquam revealed that Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker (D) was considering signing a measure to protect illegal aliens from being detected by law enforcement.

House Bill 5164 would remove restrictions on illegal immigrants wishing to change their names. It passed both houses of Illinois Congress earlier this month and was sent to Pritzker’s desk last week.

The legislation would also protect criminal offenders and ensure that “filing fees for a petition for change name may not exceed $25.” it would also allow the court to waive the filing fee "for good cause shown."

“There are residents in our state who do not feel safe when they are an adoptee; they’re transgender; they’re an immigrant; they’re a survivor of domestic violence, a survivor of sexual exploitation and human trafficking,” the bill’s sponsor, Democrat State Senator Ram Villivalam said in an interview. “So they would like to change their name, and in doing so, we need to remove as many barriers as we can to ensure their health and safety.”

This is not the first time Illinois Democrats have attempted to undermine President Donald Trump’s attempt to bring law and order back into the United States. State lawmakers have also blocked Chicago police from collaborating with federal authorities to deport illegal immigrants involved in drug trafficking, gang activity, prostitution, human trafficking, or child sex crimes.

State Sen. Sue Rezin (R) stated that the bill creates a loophole for illegal immigrants wanting to stay in the U.S. Illegally.

“Is this creating a loophole for people who are here, who are criminals and part of things involved in the trafficking, involved in all of these nefarious activities that we’ve been reading about?” she asked.