Tipsheet

Pete Buttigieg Eyes Michigan Senate Seat: Is a Progressive Turn Coming for Michigan?

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  January 28, 2025 9:30 PM
Stefani Reynolds/Pool via AP

Former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is reportedly considering a run for Michigan’s Senate seat, weighing a move that could solidify his position as a prominent figure in the Democratic Party. While Buttigieg’s presidential aspirations ultimately fell short, his decision to enter the Senate race in a key swing state like Michigan could shift the balance of power. His candidacy is another step in the left’s push for radical policies, particularly in climate change and infrastructure, making this a race to watch closely.

According to an Axios report, Buttigieg is “taking a serious look” at his play for the Michigan Senate seat, which was left vacated by the sudden retirement of Sen. Gary Peters (D-Mich.). 

“Serving Michigan in the Congress has been the honor of my life. I'm forever grateful for the opportunity the people of my home state have given me," the two-term senator and former congressman said in a statement on social media on Tuesday.

The 2026 race is expected to be one of the most expensive Senate races in the country and one of the most contentious for the Democratic Party. Trump narrowly won Michigan in 2024, leaving Republicans with a 53-47 majority in the Senate. This means Democrats must win four seats in 2026 to retake control.

The report noted that Buttigieg had previously announced his plans to move to Michigan and raise his two children in his husband’s home state. The report also highlighted Buttigieg's role as a leading fundraiser for former President Joe Biden, noting that donors saw his strong enthusiasm as a clear indication that he intended to run for a statewide office in 2026 or potentially launch a presidential campaign in 2028.

Buttigieg praised Peter’s work as a senator, saying he served with “integrity, focus, and expertise.” 

“It was a pleasure working with him as Secretary to deliver good policies for our country and key transportation projects in Michigan," Buttieg posted on X. 

