Border Patrol Agent Shot and Killed by Illegal Immigrant

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  January 20, 2025 7:30 PM
A Border Patrol agent was shot and killed in Newport, Vermont by an illegal alien on Monday, just hours after President Donald Trump signed a slew of executive orders targeting the open border and illegal immigrants. 

Fox News Bill Melugin confirmed that the agent was killed during a traffic stop near the northern border in Vermont. According to reports, there were two suspects in the car, one of which was dead. 

This follows Trump's signing of ten executive orders on immigration immediately after taking office; fulfilling campaign promises to declare a national emergency at the southern border.

Trump announced that he would be ending birthright citizenship and “would not recognize automatic birthright citizenship for children of illegal aliens born in the United States." He also plans to reinstate the “Remain In Mexico” policy, which kept illegal immigrants of all nationalities from crossing the U.S.-Mexico border until they had an appointment for asylum. Trump also immediately ended the CBP One app, which facilitated the entry of nearly one million asylum seekers into the U.S. 

