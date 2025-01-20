Border Patrol Agent Shot and Killed by Illegal Immigrant

A Border Patrol agent was shot and killed in Newport, Vermont by an illegal alien on Monday, just hours after President Donald Trump signed a slew of executive orders targeting the open border and illegal immigrants.

Fox News Bill Melugin confirmed that the agent was killed during a traffic stop near the northern border in Vermont. According to reports, there were two suspects in the car, one of which was dead.

BREAKING: DHS confirms to @FoxNews that a Border Patrol agent was shot and killed in Newport, VT during a traffic stop near the northern border today. I’m told there were two suspects in the car, one of which is dead. First reported by @AliBradleyTV.

— Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) January 20, 2025

#BREAKING A Border Patrol agent in Vermont is dead after being shot in the neck by an illegal immigrant who sources say was a “visa overstay.”



Sources say the agent was conducting a traffic stop when he was shot.



The shooter is also dead. A woman was injured in the… pic.twitter.com/oiHrHFDugO — Ali Bradley (@AliBradleyTV) January 20, 2025

This follows Trump's signing of ten executive orders on immigration immediately after taking office; fulfilling campaign promises to declare a national emergency at the southern border.

Trump announced that he would be ending birthright citizenship and “would not recognize automatic birthright citizenship for children of illegal aliens born in the United States." He also plans to reinstate the “Remain In Mexico” policy, which kept illegal immigrants of all nationalities from crossing the U.S.-Mexico border until they had an appointment for asylum. Trump also immediately ended the CBP One app, which facilitated the entry of nearly one million asylum seekers into the U.S.