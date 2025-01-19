Vivek Ramaswamy Is Out at DOGE
Tipsheet

Trump Reinstates TikTok Just Hours It Went Dark for American Users

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  January 19, 2025
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

TikTok has resumed its U.S. operations after receiving an unexpected boost from President-elect Donald Trump, who reportedly provided "assurances" that helped ease concerns over the app’s future in America. Following months of uncertainty surrounding potential bans and national security concerns, the app was shut down for American users late Saturday night, became unavailable, and was removed from Apple and Google’s app stores. However, sources say Trump’s involvement was pivotal in convincing lawmakers and regulators that the Chinese-owned app could continue its service under strict oversight.

During Trump’s massive pre-Inauguration Day rally on Sunday, the president-elect announced he would bring back access to the app for American users.

“As of today, TikTok is back,” Trump said during his historic rally on the eve of his inauguration. 

Earlier in the day, Trump wrote on Truth Social that he would issue an executive order on Monday to extend the period before the law’s prohibitions occur. He said saving the app is necessary to protect the United State’s national security. The president-elect also said there would be no liability for any company that helped keep TikTok being banned before his order. 

TikTok confirmed in a statement that it would bring back access to its American users.

"In agreement with our service providers, TikTok is in the process of restoring service,” the company wrote. “We thank President Trump for providing the necessary clarity and assurance to our service providers that they will face no penalties providing TikTok to over 170 million Americans and allowing over 7 million small businesses to thrive.”

