Tipsheet

First Images of Freed Hostages Released

Sarah Arnold
January 19, 2025 11:00 AM
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

A long awaited ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas has taken effect on Sunday, bringing a temporary halt to the violence that has plagued the region for over a year. The agreement has raised hopes for the release of hostages held by Hamas, as families anxiously await their loved ones' return. While both sides have agreed to the truce, tensions remain high, and the uncertain future of peace hangs in the balance as the world watches closely for any sign of lasting resolution.

In the early morning hours of Sunday, Israel’s ceasefire with Hamas terrorists took effect and the of the first three hostages for dozens of Palestinian prisoners has begun. 

A long-awaited ceasefire between Israel and Hamas officially began after a nearly three-hour delay. The fighting had extended beyond the original 8:30 a.m. (1:30 a.m. Eastern) deadline, as the Israeli military cited Hamas' failure to provide the names of the first three hostages to be released, as stipulated in the agreement. Later, the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed that the list had been delivered, and the ceasefire was set to take effect at 11:15 a.m.(4:15 a.m. Eastern). As the truce holds, families in Israel anxiously await the return of loved ones held hostage by Hamas for over 15 months.

Israeli Prime Minster Benjamin Netanyahu's office did not disclose the names included in the list, but the Hostages and Missing Families Forum, which advocates for the families of the captives, confirmed that 24-year-old Romi Gonen, 31-year-old Doron Steinbrecher, and 28-year-old Emily Damari were among those expected to be the first ones released. Hostages include women, children, and those over 50 years old. The next four hostages will be released on day seven if all goes to plan. 

The first phase of the ceasefire calls for Hamas to release 33 hostages over the next five weeks, while Israel will release about 90 Palestinian prisoners. 

The Israeli government has decided that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) would remain in Gaza until the last hostage is freed. However, they will reposition to a secure zone along the Gaza border, ensuring the safety of local residents while continuing efforts to bring the hostages home. 

The hostages had been in Hamas captivity for 471 days. 

