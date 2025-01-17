Trump Holds 'Very Good' Call With China

President-elect Donald Trump held a "very good" phone call with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Friday, discussing critical issues like the ongoing fentanyl crisis and the U.S. ban on TikTok. As the United States grapples with skyrocketing drug overdoses and concerns over Chinese-backed apps infiltrating American society, Trump’s direct approach to these matters stands in stark contrast to the lackluster responses from the current administration. By engaging with Xi, Trump signals his commitment to holding China accountable while safeguarding American interests, especially as the nation faces challenges that impact both national security and public health.

Advertisement

Trump revealed to the public that his call with Xi led to talks that will ultimately help both Washington, D.C., and Beijing by “solv[ing] many problems.” However, he did not reveal details about the call.

“I just spoke to Chairman Xi Jinping of China,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “It is my expectation that we will solve many problems together, and starting immediately. President Xi and I will do everything possible to make the World more peaceful and safe!”

An official readout from the Chinese Foreign Ministry confirmed that call. It stated that President Xi stressed that China and the United States "are pursuing their respective dreams" and will continue to be "partners and friends.”

“President Xi pointed out that it is natural for two big countries with different national conditions to have some disagreements. The important thing is to respect each other’s core interests and major concerns and find a proper solution," the statement read.

The phone call, reportedly the first between Trump and Xi since the former president left office, comes at a particularly strained moment in U.S.-China relations.

During his first term, Trump’s relationship with China was defined by a firm, unapologetic stance to defend American interests. He took a hard line in the sand on trade, challenging China’s intellectual property theft and currency manipulation, which had long hurt U.S. workers and businesses. His "America First" policy sought to level the playing field, culminating in a historic trade war that pressured China to make significant concessions.

Trump also aggressively addressed other issues, such as imposing sanctions on Chinese companies like Huawei over national security concerns and criticizing the communist country for its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, simultaneously, Trump recognized the importance of keeping communication open with Xi and understood that cooperation with China would be necessary.

Right after Trump dominated the 2024 election, Chinese markets fell. In November, the communist country’s media outlets referred to Trump as a “threat.”