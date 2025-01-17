VIP
Good Riddance Joe Biden
These Are the Bibles Trump Will Use for His Second Inauguration
CNN Suffers Massive Defeat in Defamation Suit Involving Navy Veteran
Joe Biden Commutes Sentences of 2,500 People Sentenced for Nonviolent Drug Charges
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine Announces His Pick to Replace JD Vance in the...
TikTok CEO Comments After Supreme Court Upholds Ban, Has Message for Donald Trump
VIP
Gun Rights Exported to China Thanks to TikTok Ban
VIP
Ninth Circuit Refuses to Rehear 'Carry Killer' Law Challenge
VIP
Here's the Democrats Skipping Trump's Inauguration
Biden Proved Wrong on ERA Amendment by National Archives, Community Notes
Kristi Noem Faces Off With Democrat Senators in Confirmation Hearing
Tennessee AG Anounces Settlement With BlackRock Over ESG Practices
VIP
Kathy Hochul's Reelection Prospects Just Got Worse
Laken Riley Act Clears Another Hurdle. Here's When It's Expected to Pass.
Tipsheet

Trump Holds 'Very Good' Call With China

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  January 17, 2025 5:30 PM
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File

President-elect Donald Trump held a "very good" phone call with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Friday, discussing critical issues like the ongoing fentanyl crisis and the U.S. ban on TikTok. As the United States grapples with skyrocketing drug overdoses and concerns over Chinese-backed apps infiltrating American society, Trump’s direct approach to these matters stands in stark contrast to the lackluster responses from the current administration. By engaging with Xi, Trump signals his commitment to holding China accountable while safeguarding American interests, especially as the nation faces challenges that impact both national security and public health.

Advertisement

Trump revealed to the public that his call with Xi led to talks that will ultimately help both Washington, D.C., and Beijing by “solv[ing] many problems.” However, he did not reveal details about the call. 

“I just spoke to Chairman Xi Jinping of China,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “It is my expectation that we will solve many problems together, and starting immediately. President Xi and I will do everything possible to make the World more peaceful and safe!”

An official readout from the Chinese Foreign Ministry confirmed that call. It stated that President Xi stressed that China and the United States "are pursuing their respective dreams" and will continue to be "partners and friends.” 

“President Xi pointed out that it is natural for two big countries with different national conditions to have some disagreements. The important thing is to respect each other’s core interests and major concerns and find a proper solution," the statement read. 

The phone call, reportedly the first between Trump and Xi since the former president left office, comes at a particularly strained moment in U.S.-China relations.

During his first term, Trump’s relationship with China was defined by a firm, unapologetic stance to defend American interests. He took a hard line in the sand on trade, challenging China’s intellectual property theft and currency manipulation, which had long hurt U.S. workers and businesses. His "America First" policy sought to level the playing field, culminating in a historic trade war that pressured China to make significant concessions. 

Recommended

CNN Suffers Massive Defeat in Defamation Suit Involving Navy Veteran Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Trump also aggressively addressed other issues, such as imposing sanctions on Chinese companies like Huawei over national security concerns and criticizing the communist country for its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, simultaneously, Trump recognized the importance of keeping communication open with Xi and understood that cooperation with China would be necessary.

Right after Trump dominated the 2024 election, Chinese markets fell. In November, the communist country’s media outlets referred to Trump as a “threat.” 

Tags: CHINA TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

CNN Suffers Massive Defeat in Defamation Suit Involving Navy Veteran Matt Vespa
Biden Proved Wrong on ERA Amendment by National Archives, Community Notes Rebecca Downs
Trump's Inauguration Will Be Moved Indoors Madeline Leesman
Kristi Noem Faces Off With Democrat Senators in Confirmation Hearing Madeline Leesman
FBI Makes Telling Move Ahead of Trump's Presidency Madeline Leesman
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine Announces His Pick to Replace JD Vance in the Senate Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
CNN Suffers Massive Defeat in Defamation Suit Involving Navy Veteran Matt Vespa
Advertisement