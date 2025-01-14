In a Blow to National Security: Biden Removes Cuba from Terror List Despite Hamas, Hezbollah Ties

In a move that has alarmed national security experts and Republicans alike, outgoing President Joe Biden has removed Cuba from the U.S. State Department’s list of state sponsors of terrorism, despite the island nation’s well-documented ties to terrorist organizations like Hamas and Hezbollah. This decision, widely criticized as a dangerous concession, overlooks Cuba's continued support for terrorist groups, which threaten U.S. allies and interests in the Middle East and beyond. Biden’s move is not only a diplomatic blunder but a direct challenge to the nation’s fight against terrorism, undermining efforts to confront rogue regimes that promote violence and instability.

With less than a week left of Biden’s presidency, the administration announced on Tuesday that he would be removing Cuba from the State Department’s list of state sponsors of terrorism, claiming that it had not sponsored terrorism for six months.

“The Government of Cuba has not provided any support for international terrorism during the preceding 6-month period. An assessment has been completed, and we do not have information that supports Cuba’s designation as being a state sponsor of terrorism,” a Biden official said.

Additionally, the Biden administration announced it would be "revoking" a 2017 memorandum from the Trump era. This memorandum had served as the foundation for sanctions targeting the Cuban military and its sprawling conglomerate, GAESA, which controls a significant portion of the island's economy, including the tourism sector.

President-elect Donald Trump designated Cuba as a state sponsor of terrorism just before he left office in January 2021— five years after it had been removed from the list by former President Barack Obama.

As part of his firm stance on national security and commitment to holding rogue regimes accountable, Trump made it clear during his first term in office that Cuba’s continued support for terrorist organizations like Hamas and Hezbollah, which are responsible for the bloodshed in Israel, posed direct threats to U.S. interests and regional stability. The incoming president recognized that Cuba's involvement in facilitating and harboring terrorists undermined global peace and security. Trump’s decisive action sent a direct message that the U.S. would no longer turn a blind eye to regimes that support terrorism, reaffirming his administration’s strong commitment to defending American values and keeping the country safe.

On the other hand, while Biden has acknowledged Cuba's support for terrorist organizations, he has focused on engaging with Cuba diplomatically. The administration has cited several ways cooperation could benefit both nations, such as migration and drug trafficking.