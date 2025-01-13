Democrats Plan to Scrap Abortion Messaging After 2024 Fail

After a devastating 2024 failure for the Democratic Party, the left is seeking to shift its messaging heading into the next election cycle— and the first to go is their relentless push for abortion. Democrats leaned heavily on abortion to push them across the finish line during the 2024 race. However, the strategy fell flat. Who knew Americans would be more concerned about the economy and illegal immigration? Not the left.

According to an Axios report, the Democratic Party is scrapping its abortion messaging and instead taking a page out of Trump’s playbook and focusing on the economy.

House Majority Forward, a leading Democratic PAC, plans to launch a $10 million “economic accountability” campaign and blame Republicans for the failing economy and soaring inflation during the Biden Administration. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) will make the first significant contribution to the 2026 elections.

The report noted that Jeffries has already begun labeling the effort the “GOP tax scam, part two.” The campaign will include television and digital ads to "hold Republicans accountable for refusing to lower costs” and data and polling to "develop a deeper understanding of how Republican policies are hurting American wallets.”

The campaign’s president, Mike Smith, accused House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La) and House Republicans of “already breaking their promises by failing to lower costs” despite being sworn in just weeks ago.

“Speaker Mike Johnson and House Republicans have only just been sworn in, but they’re already breaking their promises by failing to lower costs. It’s time to stop playing games and start working for the American people.”

A report conducted by Navigator Research found that Democrats lost the election because they focused too much on DEI initiatives and other woke policies. Participants described the Democratic Party as advancing ideas that are "often disconnected from the concerns of the average Democratic voter" and as elitists fixated on catering to extreme left-wing social progressivism.

On the contrary, Courtney Parella, a spokesperson for GOP-aligned non-profit American Action Network, slammed the Democrat campaign, saying that the “failed Biden administration and their allies in Congress decimated our economy with a far-left agenda of reckless spending and extreme America-last policies.”