LA Descends Into Chaos as Looters Exploit Wildfires

As wildfires rage across Los Angeles, which some say is the worst they’ve seen, looters have been emboldened, taking full advantage of the out-of-control region to plunder homes and businesses that have burned down. With LA police officers and private security guards pushed to the brink, the criminal element in the city is running rampant, showing just how fragile the fabric of society has become in this once-thriving metropolis. Unfortunately, the frightening sight of entire neighborhoods overtaken by wildfires has quickly turned southern California, including the Pacific Palisades, into an unrecognizable hellscape.

Advertisement

Los Angeles city leaders called in the National Guard to help control the havoc wreaked by the fires as looting and possible civil unrest loom in the distance. LA District Attorney Nathan Hochman warned residents of looters and vowed to hold them accountable. Looters have reportedly tried taking advantage of the increasingly fragile environment, which is said to have cost the city $150 million in damage and economic loss.

“While the community rallies to support one another, we are also aware of the individuals who are targeting vulnerable victims to preying on this misfortune, seeking to exploit the vulnerability of those who have already endured so much,” Hochman said. “Let it be clearly known that those who seek to illegally profit from the pain and suffering of others—whether through looting, fraud, theft, burglary, or any other form of criminal activity—will not go unpunished.”

Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) echoed similar warnings, saying that looting would not be tolerated.

However, some of California's most prominent former residents accuse Newsom of "personally ruining" the state.

Arguably, one of the most popular podcast hosts out there, Joe Rogan, ripped Newsom a new one for doing next to nothing to prevent wildfires— a common occurrence in California.

“They spent $24 billion last year on the homeless, and what did they spend on preventing these wildfires?" Rogan asked, speaking to actor Mel Gibson. “Zip.”

Gibson pointed out that, in 2019, Newsom promised to take care of the forest and maintain it.

“He didn't do anything,” the actor said, noting that the state also cut off water supply.

Rogan directed his comments to Newsom, saying he is out of his “f---ing mind.”

“The whole state is so poorly managed," Rogan said. ”It’s so frustrating and confusing. And then he gets on TV and pretends like everything is great, ‘California’s the best, we have the best state, we have the most amazing economy.’”

Gibson argued that San Francisco looks like an apocalypse after Democrat leadership ruined the once-beautiful city, pointing out that the same left-wing policies are slowly trickling down to the rest of California.

Advertisement

According to UPI reports, at least 20 looters have been arrested since the fires began. Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna warned that any other looters would be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. On Friday, he announced a curfew order for the Palisades and Eaton Fire areas in all mandatory evacuation zones starting at 6 p.m.