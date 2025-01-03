Meta Replaces Its Global Head of Policy With a Republican

Meta is making headlines after it replaced its Global Head of Policy, Nick Clegg, with Republican Joel Kaplan. This move signals a potential shift in the company’s content moderation and political engagement approach. The appointment has sparked immediate reactions from both sides of the political spectrum, with supporters of the change arguing it reflects a much-needed balance and fairness in the company’s policy-making. Meta’s decision comes as tech giants face increasing scrutiny over their influence on public discourse and their role in shaping political narratives.

Clegg, who previously served as Deputy Prime Minister in the U.K., has been a primary figure in Meta’s government relations and negotiations over the past seven years and played a crucial role when the company faced intense political and regulatory scrutiny. He also was a part of the decision to ban President-elect Donald Trump from Facebook. In a June 2021 blog post, Clegg said Meta would consider allowing Trump to return to the platform by determining if there was still a serious risk to public safety.

“We will extend the restriction for a set period of time and continue to re-evaluate until that risk has receded,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, Kaplan is a former chairman of the FCC and served as the White House Deputy Chief of Staff under George W. Bush. He has long advocated for Meta to adopt a more hands-off approach to political speech on its platforms.

The shift comes as Silicon Valley giants abandon their progressive stances and align more with President-elect Donald Trump’s agenda. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently dined with Trump at Mar-a-Lago and publicly congratulated him on his 2024 victory. This marks a significant turn as tech leaders recalibrate their approach, moving away from the left-wing positions they had embraced in recent years.

Zuckerberg thanked Clegg for his work over the years, saying, “I’ve learned so much working with you, and our whole team is better for having this opportunity,” he said. “You’ve made an important impact advancing Meta’s voice and values around the world, as well as our vision for AI and the metaverse. You’ve also built a strong team to carry this work forward. I’m excited for Joel to step into this role next, given his deep experience and insight leading our policy work for many years.”

The Trump team will soon look to eliminate disruptions to its operations and maximize opportunities through its evolving projects, including AI and VR. This will make it easier for Meta to align itself better with the incoming Trump Administration.