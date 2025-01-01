We Had Another Subway Attack in NYC
Former Newsweek Editor: Hispanics Are Becoming Like White People
The One Name That Dems Should Remember Regarding Their 2024 Loss
VIP
The Biggest Idiots of 2024
Gun Control Is Racist
Comedian Goes Viral for Roasting CNN, Dems During NYE Program
'A Horrific Act of Violence' Rocks New Orleans Hours After Ringing in 2025
Biden's Partisan US Attorney in DC Was Never 'Newsworthy'
Trump Reran for President for America and for Each of Us
Thank Trump We Won't Have to Celebrate Kamala's Commie Holiday
Opportunity to Collapse the Iranian Regime From Within
Celebrating the Miracle of Hope
Celebrating Mediocrity
Elon Was Wrong About H-1Bs
Tipsheet

University of Iowa Shuts Down Gender, Women’s, and Sexuality Studies Department

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  January 01, 2025 9:00 AM
AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

The University of Iowa’s decision to shut down its Department of Gender, Women’s, and Sexuality Studies (GWSS) marks a long-overdue step toward restoring academic integrity and contributing to students’ career readiness. At a time when college academia has become increasingly politicized and disconnected from the practical needs of students, the move sparks a return to a more balanced, traditional curriculum. The department's elimination halts the promotion of ideological agendas and divisive, left-wing ideologies.

Advertisement

Many Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programs at universities in the United States have begun to be rolled back, often due to shifting political, economic, and social pressures. Lawmakers, administrators, and parents have resisted DEI programs, arguing that they focus more on promoting specific left-win ideological agendas rather than fostering an inclusive or academic environment. 

In a press release, the university noted that fewer than 60 students enrolled in the course, which included eliminating the “Social Justice” major. 

“Under the proposed plan, the college would close the departments of American Studies and Gender, Women’s, and Sexuality Studies, as well as the current majors in American Studies and in Social Justice, which have fewer than 60 students combined, and create a new major in Social and Cultural Analysis,” the press release stated. 

Instead, the institution combines several departments, including African American Studies and Native American and Indigenous Studies, into the new Cultural Analysis office.

“We are excited to reposition these programs for the future,” the dean of the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences (CLAS), Sara Sanders, said. “The creation of a School of Social and Cultural Analysis would allow us to build on our considerable legacy in areas that are essential to our mission while creating more sustainable structures and room for innovative new curricula.”

Recommended

Thank Trump We Won't Have to Celebrate Kamala's Commie Holiday Mia Cathell
Advertisement

Critics of DEI initiatives argue that they do not significantly or lastingly improve diversity or inclusivity among colleges. They are also concerned that committing to DEI programs could distract from the primary educational focus of preparing students for the workforce or advanced studies.

Tags: WOKE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Thank Trump We Won't Have to Celebrate Kamala's Commie Holiday Mia Cathell
Comedian Goes Viral for Roasting CNN, Dems During NYE Program Leah Barkoukis
The One Name That Dems Should Remember Regarding Their 2024 Loss Matt Vespa
Former Newsweek Editor: Hispanics Are Becoming Like White People Matt Vespa
The Biggest Idiots of 2024 Kurt Schlichter
We Had Another Subway Attack in NYC Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Thank Trump We Won't Have to Celebrate Kamala's Commie Holiday Mia Cathell
Advertisement