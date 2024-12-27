VIP
New York's Radical Fight Against 'Climate Change' Continues

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  December 27, 2024 7:30 PM
AP Photo/Hans Pennink

New York's recent move to charge oil and gas companies for so-called "climate change" reparations marks yet another attack on American energy producers under the guise of environmental justice. This sweeping initiative from progressive politicians seeks to hold energy companies financially responsible for damages allegedly linked to global warming. These costs will ultimately be passed down to hardworking Americans, who must pay higher energy prices. Critics argue that this policy is less about addressing environmental concerns and more about advancing an anti-fossil fuel agenda, disregarding these industries' vital role in powering the economy and supporting millions of jobs. 

The new law mandates companies with significant greenhouse gas emissions to contribute to a state fund dedicated to infrastructure projects to repair or prevent future climate change-related damage.

Under the Climate Change Superfund Act, signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul (D-NY), oil and gas companies will be forced to pay reparations associated with costs from repairs after weather events that cause damage to areas. The Associated Press reported that the law won’t affect companies immediately. Still, it noted that New York must develop a comprehensive plan to identify liable parties, notify companies of the imposed fines, and establish a system for allocating funds to specific infrastructure projects. Anticipated legal challenges are likely to complicate the process. 

Democrat Sen. Liz Krueger (NY), who sponsored the bill, said that the “companies most responsible for the climate crisis will be held accountable.” 

“The planet’s largest climate polluters bear a unique responsibility for creating the climate crisis, and they must pay their fair share to help regular New Yorkers deal with the consequences,” she continued. 

Legal challenges to the law are expected. The American Petroleum Institute, one of the nation’s top oil industry lobbying groups, argued that the law is nothing more than a “punitive new fee” against oil and gas companies, and it would fight it. 

