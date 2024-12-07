Biden-Harris Makes First Ever Climate-Change Related Arrest

For four years, the Biden-Harris Administration did little more than open the borders, weaken the economy, attack President Trump, and target Christians. Now, just weeks before the end of its term, they’re suddenly taking action.

In a historic move, the Biden-Harris Administration has made its first-ever arrest related to climate-related penalties, marking a significant escalation in its war on so-called “climate change.” The arrest highlights the administration's broader push to address its economically damaging, overly burdensome, and ideologically driven climate agenda.

According to a report, the Biden-Harris Administration’s Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) arrested a California man, Michael Hart, for “smuggling greenhouse gases” across the border from Mexico and selling them online, such as Facebook Marketplace. Ironically, the Biden-Harris Administration has refused to arrest illegal immigrants who have smuggled or been smuggled across the southern border.

The American Innovation and Manufacturing (AIM) Act led to Hart’s arrest earlier this year and plead guilty in September. The AIM Act requires the agency to reduce hydrofluorocarbons, a synthetic compound commonly used for refrigeration or air conditioning, by 85 percent by 2036. While this was the first arrest for such charges, the EPA said to expect it not to be the last. The act passed as part of a government spending bill in December 2020.

“We are using every means possible to protect our planet from the harm caused by toxic pollutants, including bringing criminal charges,” U.S. Attorney Tara McGrath said.

A Fiscal Year 24 report found that the EPA managed efforts to " implement the EPA’s national priorities, " resulting in a “12 percent increase in criminal leads opened because of referrals from EPA Headquarters and regional offices.”

Since taking office, President Joe Biden's administration has seen the EPA lead more prosecutions related to climate change charges than any previous administration. In 2024, 121 criminal defendants were charged with climate crimes, totaling more than 1,850 civil cases.

“In Fiscal Year 2024, EPA’s enforcement and compliance assurance program produced its strongest results since 2017, focusing on efforts to combat climate change and tackling some of the nation’s most significant environmental threats to our shared air, water, and land," David Uhlmann, assistant administrator for EPA’s Office of Enforcement and Compliance Assurance, said. ”The progress made under the Biden-Harris Administration has sent a clear signal that polluters will be held accountable and that protecting communities from harm is a top priority."