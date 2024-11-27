Black Friday Blowout Sale! 74% Off VIP Membership
Ohio Gov. Makes 'Common Sense' Decision By Banning Bathroom Access for Transgender Students

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  November 27, 2024 7:30 PM
AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

Republican Ohio Gov. Mike Dewine signed a “bathroom law” into effect on Wednesday that will ban transgender K-12 students from using bathrooms and locker rooms that align with their gender identity. 

The Protect All Students Act will take effect in 90 days and require schools and universities to designate separate restrooms and locker rooms "for the exclusive use" of either males or females based on their assigned sex at birth, giving conservatives a win on the controversial issue. 

Ohio Reps. Beth Lear (R-Galena), Adam Bird (R-New Richmond), and state Sen. Jerry Cirino (R-Kirtland) introduced the legislation. The lawmakers thanked Dewine for having common sense and signing the bill into law to protect children's innocence against the progressive left’s agenda. 

The legislation was added to Senate Bill 104, a bill revising College Credit Plus, in the eleventh hour of a House Session at the end of June. 

Despite being a Republican, Dewine has not always clarified where he stands on the issue, and his signature on the bill was not guaranteed. Critics are expected to challenge the new law, as the Ohio Capitol Journal pointed out. 

Dwayne Steward, executive director of Equality Ohio, expressed his disappointment in Dewine’s decision to ban transgender students from using the same facilities as their opposite sex, accusing the governor of making life more “dangerous” for transgender kids. 

“We made it clear to Gov. DeWine and Ohio legislators that SB 104 does nothing to make trans students safer in schools,” Steward said. “We are deeply disappointed that Gov. DeWine has allowed this dangerous bill to become law that puts vulnerable trans youth at risk for abuse and harassment."

However, others celebrated the fact that children will be protected from the left’s radical policies. 

“Common sense is on a winning streak in America today," Aaron Baer, president of the Center for Christian Virtue, which backed the bill, said. “No student should be forced to go into the bathroom or locker room with a student of the opposite sex, and Ohio’s kids are better protected now because of Governor DeWine’s decision to sign this bill.” 

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost praised the governor "for siding with biology, history, safety and common sense.”

Last year, Dewine signed a bill into law that prohibits gender-affirming care for minors and blocks transgender girls from playing in female sports. 

