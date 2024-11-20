The View's Sunny Hostin Struggles to Mask Her Rage As She's Forced To Read Legal Note On Matt Gaetz

One of the best things you’ll see all day involves the ladies of The View forced to read a legal note correcting previous statements about the bogus allegations against incoming Attorney General Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL).

Advertisement

The View co-host Sunny Hostin awkwardly had to read a legal disclaimer on-air stating that President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for Attorney General has denied all of the allegations brought against him and has never been charged. The tension in the video is so thick that it can be cut with a knife.

During previous episodes of The View, Hostin made several claims regarding Gaetz and unverified rumors that he had sex with a 17-year-old girl and had been involved in an illegal sex trafficking scheme.

Just minutes before being forced to read the disclaimer, Hostin went off into a tangent about the allegations— which have never been proven true.

“Within the Department of Justice, you know, you have the sex crimes unit, which is what I was a part of. Child sex crimes and child trafficking. How could you nominate someone with allegations of child trafficking or trafficking across state lines and having sex with a 17-year-old?” Hostin asked.

Three minutes later, however, co-host Whoopi Goldberg interrupted and informed Hostin that she had a “legal note.”

“I do, Whoopi, thank you,” she replied before reading the note.

“Matt Gaetz has long denied all allegations,” she said, reading from the note. “Calling the claims ‘invented’ and saying in a statement to ABC News, 'This false smear following a three-year criminal investigation should be viewed with great skepticism.’ That DOJ investigation was closed with no charges being brought.”

Look at Sunny Hostin's face. This looks like a hostage video. 🤣



pic.twitter.com/fQ06ikKsLt — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 20, 2024





The Florida Republican has long been a hot topic for the ladies, and this is not the first time The View has made critical remarks about Gaetz.

Co-host Sara Haines claimed that Gaetz would not be confirmed because he is “universally despised,” while Goldberg likened Trump’s pick to being a “TV cabinet.”

“Maybe he’s doing it to make sure they look good on screen,” Goldberg said of Trump’s choices.