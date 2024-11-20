WaPo Columnist Tells Dems to Resist Trump: 'Wants to Kill Your Kids'

For the next four years, prepare to hear the same old thing over and over again from irrational libs who claim President-elect Donald Trump wants to destroy democracy.

This week, Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin claimed that “Republicans want to kill your kids” and that those who consent to Trump’s cabinet picks must pay a "political price."

“The people who irresponsibly put dangerous, treasonous, unfit people in positions of authority are responsible not only for those people but for all the horrors that will unfold," Rubin said during an episode of her "Jen Rubin's Green Room” podcast.

She also told her Democratic colleagues to take note of the Republicans who agree with Trump’s incoming “dangerous” and “unfit” administration picks, hold them accountable, and make it clear to voters “who voted for what and who’s responsible for what.”

To do that, Rubin suggested that the Democratic Party forcefully express the dangers of Republicans. She said the left must hold them responsible for things, such as someone who opposes vaccines; then those people are accountable for kids' health and death.

“You can't talk broad themes. You have to boil it down to nuts and bolts, and you have to be pithy. What do I mean by pithy? How about this: Republicans want to kill your kids. It's actually true,” she began. “If you're gonna oppose vaccinations, if you're gonna stop breakthrough medical research, if you're gonna allow minors and all sorts of people to get semi-automatic weapons, which they use to shoot up schools, well, then you are responsible for kids' health and death, unfortunately. It has to be that simple and that direct, and it has to be over, and over, and over again.”

She warned that under a second Trump presidency, “horrors” will unfold.

Democrats have exploded in rage over several of Trump’s cabinet picks— most notably Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) for Attorney General and Fox News host Pete Hegseth for Secretary of Defense.

Senate Democrats requested that the FBI thoroughly investigate Gaetz's “fitness to serve as the chief law enforcement officer.” The clock is ticking before the party relinquishes its control of the Senate to the GOP for any confirmation hearings of Trump’s nominees.