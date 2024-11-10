Wait, The Biden Campaign's Internal Polling Had Trump Winning 400 Electoral Votes?
Tipsheet

Why Tucker Carlson Is Warning of a 'Coup' Staged By Mitch McConnell

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  November 10, 2024
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Conservative media pundit Tucker Carlson is warning of a potential “coup” against President-elect Donald Trump as three senators eye to replace longtime Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY). 

Carlson is urging Trump supporters to call their senators and demand they support Rick Scott (R-FL). On Tuesday, Republicans secured the Senate— leaving the door open for for someone to replace McConnell. Republican John Coryn (TX), John Thune (SD), and Scott are seeking to take McConnell’s seat. 

However, Carlson has an issue with two of the men. 

Thune, Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK), among others argue that Trump should “stay out” of the process.Coryn accused the president-elect of being unelectable earlier this year. 

“What the hell is going on in the US Senate?” Carlson posted on X. “Hours after Donald Trump wins the most conclusive mandate in 40 years, Mitch McConnell engineers a coup against his agenda by calling early leadership elections in the Senate. Two of the three candidates hate Trump and what he ran on.”

McConnell has already scheduled a vote for a new leader before elected-senators on Tuesday are sworn in. Although there were several flips and other new Senators  because of retirements, the Republican is vying for the secret ballot vote before the new members could be sworn in.

Harris Surrogate Reveals the Moment It All Went Down Hill for Kamala
“One of them, John Cornyn, is an angry liberal whose politics are indistinguishable from Liz Cheney’s. The election is Wednesday, it’s by secret ballot, and it will determine whether or not the new administration succeeds,” Carlson continued. 

Scott, on the other hand, has promised to go forth with Trump’s agenda no matter what. He has received endorsements from Carlson, Sens. Mike Lee (R-UT), Bill Haggerty (R-TN), Ron Johnson (R-WI), and Rand Paul (R-KY).


Robert F. Kennedy Jr. chimed in, saying that "without Rick Scott, the entire Trump reform agenda wobbly." 

Harris Surrogate Reveals the Moment It All Went Down Hill for Kamala
This Is Why You Should SHOVE Trump's Win in the Faces of Kamala Supporters Matt Vespa
Here Are Some of the Moments The Catapulted Trump to a Landslide Win Matt Vespa
Wait, The Biden Campaign's Internal Polling Had Trump Winning 400 Electoral Votes? Matt Vespa
Is This the Hardest Coping Video About Kamala's Blowout Loss? Matt Vespa
Oh, So Now Tim Walz Wants Us to Treat Each Other As 'Neighbors' Rebecca Downs

