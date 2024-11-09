Trump Decides the Two Top Republicans He Won't Invite to Serve In His Administration

President-elect Donald Trump ruled out two prominent Republicans from joining his second administration.

Trump announced on Saturday that former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo would not be invited to hold a position in his administration.

"I will not be inviting former Ambassador Nikki Haley, or former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, to join the Trump Administration, which is currently in formation," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "I very much enjoyed and appreciated working with them previously, and would like to thank them for their service to our Country. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

Both Republicans had staged failed campaigns against Trump.

Earlier this year, Haley ran against Trump during the Republican primary and has been critical of the president-elect. However, just last week, she wrote an op-ed expressing her support for Trump over Vice President Kamala Harris.

"I don't agree with Mr. Trump 100% of the time," Haley wrote. "But I do agree with him most of the time, and I disagree with Ms. Harris nearly all the time. That makes this an easy call."

Meanwhile, Pompeo endorsed Trump in a letter with more than 400 signatures, including Gold Star families and national security officials. He described Trump's first four years in office as a world of peace while criticizing the Biden-Harris Administration for pushing the U.S. into nearly a third world war.

"With multiple escalating wars around the world, an open border that allows terrorists to flood into the American homeland, and malign actors like China operating unabated, U.S. national security has been profoundly damaged by the failed policies of Kamala Harris and Joe Biden," Pompeo wrote in October.