The Demands for Joe Rogan Kamala Insisted On, Shouldn't Be Surprising

Podcast host Joe Rogan revealed the list of demands failed Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris wanted in order to appear on his show— and nothing is shocking about it.

On Friday, Rogan told fellow podcaster Theo Von that the Harris campaign team had several topic "restrictions" that were off-limits for the former Fear Factor host to ask. Though he didn't make it clear what those topics were, Rogan told the campaign that he doesn't "give a f*ck" and that he just wanted to talk to Harris— not even interview her, talk and get to know her. But that was the problem: the Harris campaign did not want Americans to know who the real vice president was.

Harris' team also inquired if Rogan edits his episodes, which are staples for any Harris interview.

During the vice president's "60 Minutes" interviews, CBS News was caught doctoring portions of the interview. The network edited— more like altered— a "word salad" response from Harris about the Biden Administration's involvement in the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

"There were a few restrictions of things they didn't want to talk about, but I said, 'I don't give a fuck.' I go, 'Get her in here, like whatever you want to talk about.' And they want to know if I edit," Rogan said. "I'm like, 'There's not going to be any editing, there's no editing. We're not going to edit.'"

Von echoed that the Harris campaign asked similar requests about whether he edits interviews on his show.

Following President-elect Donald Trump's appearance on one of the top podcast shows, Rogan invited Harris to his studio. However, the vice president refused to interview unless it was under her terms.

One of those terms was that the Harris campaign wanted Rogan to travel to where the vice president was despite him doing every single one of his interviews in his Texas studio. Even Trump made the journey to the Lonestar state to talk with Rogan.

"She had an opportunity to come," Rogan began. "You could look at this, and you could say, 'Oh, you're being a diva,' but she had an opportunity to come here when she was in Texas. And I literally gave them an open invitation. I said, 'Anytime.' I said, 'If she's done at 10:00, we'll come back here at 10:00.' I go, 'I'll do it at 9:00 in the morning, I'll do it at 10:00 p.m., I'll do it at midnight if she's up, she wants to, you know, drink a Red Bull and fuckin' party on.'"

Rogan insisted he didn't care what they talked about. They could talk about her favorite color. He just wanted to sit and get to know the vice president since voters felt they knew nothing about her or her policies.

Ultimately, the Harris campaign made several mistakes that cost them the election, and refusing to appear on Rogan's podcast, which reaches millions of people, may have been one of them.