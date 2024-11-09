Bill Maher: Liberal Reactions to Trump's Win Is Everything I Hate About the...
Confirmed: FEMA Ordered Relief Workers to Skip Hurricane-Ravaged Homes With Trump Signs
Dem Strategist Explains How Her Party Got Brutalized in 2024
Sorry, We Can Only View This Secret Pentagon Meeting as a Plot to...
VIP
How Money Didn't Sway Election on One Key Issue
VIP
Federal Judge Hands Illinois Major Defeat
With Trump Win, an 'Urgent Conversation Is Blowing Up' in Dem Circles About...
VIP
Here's What a Yale Psychiatrist Told Students In Distress From Trump's Win
Why Did POLITICO Post, Delete Such a Post About Susie Wiles?
It Seems Democrats Learned Nothing From Their Loss
Universities Coddle Students Post-Election-- and the Future of Our Kids Is In Danger
The New York Times: The Transgender Issue Is One of the Major Reasons...
The Demands for Joe Rogan Kamala Insisted On, Shouldn't Be Surprising
Kamala Harris' Election Eve Concerts Did Nothing But Put Her Campaign In Debt
Tipsheet

Dem Gov. Drastically Changes Course Days After Vowing to Fight Back Against Trump

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  November 09, 2024 5:00 PM
AP Photo/Hans Pennink

Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul (D-NY) called President-elect Donald Trump to “reaffirm” how they can work together despite warning she would not play nice with him just days earlier. 

Advertisement

A day after Trump won the election in a sweeping victory, Hochul, along with New York Attorney General Letitia James, promised to fight back against any potential "revenge or retribution” now that the incoming 47th president is back in the White House. 

However, as I reported earlier this week, Trump lawyer Mike Davis offered a grim warning before they violate “Trump’s constitutional rights or any other American’s Constitutional rights.” 

After that, it took no time for Hochul to straighten up. She called Trump to have a “very cordial” talk and tell him she would work with him on issues facing her state. 

“It was a very cordial call, and listen, I said I’ll work with anybody," the Democrat governor said. “I basically just reaffirmed there are areas we can work together, like infrastructure, where we rely on federal money, and he seems to share my priorities."

During the phone call, Hochul explained that she wants to work with Trump in protecting the CHIPS act to keep bringing back manufacturing jobs from overseas with projects and bringing Penn Station and the city’s subway city back to life— and Trump agreed. 

Recommended

Why Did POLITICO Post, Delete Such a Post About Susie Wiles? Rebecca Downs
Advertisement

During the election cycle, Trump held massive rallies on Hochul’s turf. She previously called any New Yorker who supported Trump “anti-woman, anti-abortion,” and “anti-American” because, she said they “trashed American values and what our country is all about."

Trump, on the other hand, promised to turn the city around and save his home. 

New York City Mayor Eric Adams also vowed to work with Trump to “develop a realistic and compassionate national strategy for our immigration system.” 

Given Hochul and Adams follow their promises to work well with Trump, hopefully New York City, which has been ravaged with millions of illegals immigrants, can be turned around. And maybe other Democrat leaders will follow suit, but one can only hope. 

Tags: TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Why Did POLITICO Post, Delete Such a Post About Susie Wiles? Rebecca Downs
Sorry, We Can Only View This Secret Pentagon Meeting as a Plot to Foment an Insurrection Matt Vespa
How Joe Biden Got His Revenge on the Democratic Party Matt Vespa
Bill Maher: Liberal Reactions to Trump's Win Is Everything I Hate About the Left Matt Vespa
Why the Democrats Really Lost Mark Lewis
The Demands for Joe Rogan Kamala Insisted On, Shouldn't Be Surprising Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Why Did POLITICO Post, Delete Such a Post About Susie Wiles? Rebecca Downs
Advertisement