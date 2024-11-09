Dem Gov. Drastically Changes Course Days After Vowing to Fight Back Against Trump

Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul (D-NY) called President-elect Donald Trump to “reaffirm” how they can work together despite warning she would not play nice with him just days earlier.

A day after Trump won the election in a sweeping victory, Hochul, along with New York Attorney General Letitia James, promised to fight back against any potential "revenge or retribution” now that the incoming 47th president is back in the White House.

However, as I reported earlier this week, Trump lawyer Mike Davis offered a grim warning before they violate “Trump’s constitutional rights or any other American’s Constitutional rights.”

After that, it took no time for Hochul to straighten up. She called Trump to have a “very cordial” talk and tell him she would work with him on issues facing her state.

“It was a very cordial call, and listen, I said I’ll work with anybody," the Democrat governor said. “I basically just reaffirmed there are areas we can work together, like infrastructure, where we rely on federal money, and he seems to share my priorities."

During the phone call, Hochul explained that she wants to work with Trump in protecting the CHIPS act to keep bringing back manufacturing jobs from overseas with projects and bringing Penn Station and the city’s subway city back to life— and Trump agreed.

During the election cycle, Trump held massive rallies on Hochul’s turf. She previously called any New Yorker who supported Trump “anti-woman, anti-abortion,” and “anti-American” because, she said they “trashed American values and what our country is all about."

Trump, on the other hand, promised to turn the city around and save his home.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams also vowed to work with Trump to “develop a realistic and compassionate national strategy for our immigration system.”

Given Hochul and Adams follow their promises to work well with Trump, hopefully New York City, which has been ravaged with millions of illegals immigrants, can be turned around. And maybe other Democrat leaders will follow suit, but one can only hope.