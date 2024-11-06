Top Billionaires Congratulate Trump on His 'Hard-Fought Victory'

As liberal elitists continue to get their nickers in a bunch, billionaire and the founder of Amazon and owner of the Washington Post, Jeff Bezos, offered a big congratulations to President-elect Donald Trump for his “extraordinary political comeback and decisive victory” over Vice President Kamala Harris.

Bezos wished Trump “all success in leading and uniting the America we all love.”

“Big congratulations to our 45th and now 47th President on an extraordinary political comeback and decisive victory,” he wrote on X. “No nation has bigger opportunities. Wishing @realDonaldTrump all success in leading and uniting the America we all love.”

Bezos has only tweeted twice in the last year, and both times were to praise Trump.

On July 13, the day of the first assassination attempt on Trump, the billionaire said the president-elect showed "tremendous grace and courage under literal fire."

Bezos wasn’t the only billionaire businessman to praise Trump for his historic win.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg congratulated Trump on his winning victory, saying he looks forward to working with the Trump-Vance Administration.

“We have great opportunities ahead of us as a country. Looking forward to working with you and your administration,” Zuckerberg wrote on social media.

Chief executive Andy Jassy said Trump won a “hard-fought victory,” and he expressed his excitement about working with the Republican administration soon.

In addition, Apple CEO Tim Cook said he “looks [s] forward to engaging with you and your administration to help ensure the United States continues to lead with and be fueled by ingenuity, innovation, and creativity.”