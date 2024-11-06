TRUMP 47 SALE: 74% Off VIP Membership - Ends Tomorrow!
Kamala Campaign Manager Vows to Kneecap Trump Presidency
BREAKING: Kamala Finally Makes the Call
Sad Kamala Addresses Army of Losers in Concession Speech That Should've Been Delivered...
It's Official: Trump Bulldozed the Dems' Blue Wall
Dearborn's Final Results Truly Show How Awful Kamala Harris Was As a Candidate
VIP
Being a Gun Grabber Fails to Help Candidates in Rural Races
The View: Kamala Would Have Won If We Had Regulated Social Media
Kamala's Fake Black Accent Obviously Didn't Help Her
Does Rick Scott's Win Boost His Chances for Senate Leadership?
Biden Calls Trump, Invites Him to the White House
Elissa Slotkin Pulls Off Win in Michigan Senate Race
Libs Are Going to Cry Again Over the Latest DOJ News Involving Trump
Haley Calls on Harris to Concede
Tipsheet

Top Billionaires Congratulate Trump on His 'Hard-Fought Victory'

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  November 06, 2024 6:00 PM
AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File

As liberal elitists continue to get their nickers in a bunch, billionaire and the founder of Amazon and owner of the Washington Post, Jeff Bezos, offered a big congratulations to President-elect Donald Trump for his “extraordinary political comeback and decisive victory” over Vice President Kamala Harris.  

Advertisement

Bezos wished Trump “all success in leading and uniting the America we all love.”

“Big congratulations to our 45th and now 47th President on an extraordinary political comeback and decisive victory,” he wrote on X. “No nation has bigger opportunities. Wishing @realDonaldTrump all success in leading and uniting the America we all love.”

Bezos has only tweeted twice in the last year, and both times were to praise Trump. 

On July 13, the day of the first assassination attempt on Trump, the billionaire said the president-elect showed "tremendous grace and courage under literal fire." 

Bezos wasn’t the only billionaire businessman to praise Trump for his historic win. 

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg congratulated Trump on his winning victory, saying he looks forward to working with the Trump-Vance Administration. 

“We have great opportunities ahead of us as a country. Looking forward to working with you and your administration,” Zuckerberg wrote on social media. 

Recommended

Libs Are Going to Cry Again Over the Latest DOJ News Involving Trump Mia Cathell
Advertisement

Chief executive Andy Jassy said Trump won a “hard-fought victory,” and he expressed his excitement about working with the Republican administration soon. 

In addition, Apple CEO Tim Cook said he “looks [s] forward to engaging with you and your administration to help ensure the United States continues to lead with and be fueled by ingenuity, innovation, and creativity.” 

Tags: TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Libs Are Going to Cry Again Over the Latest DOJ News Involving Trump Mia Cathell
The Aftermath: Ten Thoughts on Trump's Sweeping Victory Guy Benson
Sad Kamala Addresses Army of Losers in Concession Speech That Should've Been Delivered Hours Ago Matt Vespa
Photos: See the Reactions From Harris Supporters As Her Political Fate Became Clear Leah Barkoukis
Kamala Campaign Manager Vows to Kneecap Trump Presidency Katie Pavlich
Here's How the Ladies of 'The View' Are Handling Kamala's Massive Defeat Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Libs Are Going to Cry Again Over the Latest DOJ News Involving Trump Mia Cathell
Advertisement