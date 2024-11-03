Head Pollster Predicts a Trump Landslide

With just two days until one of the most critical elections in U.S. history, Americans are holding their breath, wondering if the next POTUS will bring change or destroy the country further.

The presidential race has been close for the most part, with Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump going neck-and-neck throughout the entire campaign season. However, just days before votes begin to be calculated, a new poll shows Trump winning in a landslide.

Rasmussen’s head pollster made a striking prediction about the winner of the 2024 election.

Mark Mitchell suggested that Trump will take a significant lead nationally and among critical battleground states, positioning him to win in a landslide.

“What you’re hearing out there is that the polls are close, and I think that’s wrong,” he told Breitbart News. “I think the polls, on average, show a strong Trump win, and my polls taken independently show that as well.”

Mitchell predicted a significant Trump landslide victory that would mirror Ronald Reagan’s historic win against Jimmy Carter in 1980. He also pointed out that most people “don’t care who Kamala Harris is.”

The pollster credited a “major political realignment” as his reasoning, pointing to Trump’s ability to outperform in the polls. Mitchell seemed sure that the former president wouldn’t suddenly lose his momentum in the polls this close to Election Day and predicted that Trump would shift to the right of the polls in many if not all, swing states.

“I think the pollsters are having a hard time keeping up with that, us included. Party [affiliation] means a lot less than whether you support Trump or Harris,” Mitchell said, adding that people care about the Biden Administration but pointed out that it has been “deeply unpopular.”

Mitchell dismissed several polls that show Harris in the lead. He suggested that Trump’s performance has improved since 2020 and other election cycles, saying he is “locked in at a Trump plus two national popular votes.”

As a result, if Trump outperforms his previous national vote and in the battleground states, “that means Trump sweeps the swing states—a big win.”